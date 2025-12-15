The holidays are here and there’s no better way to get into the spirit than by treating yourself to a cozy, seasonal beverage. Whether you’re a fan of gingerbread, hot chocolate decadence, or always in the mood for something iced, these western Queens cafes have something for everyone to indulge.

From marshmallow-topped lattes and candy cane-rimmed mochas, don’t forget to check out some of the area’s latest seasonal drinks for the holiday season.

Coffee Cloud

Coffee Cloud is fully decked out for the holiday season with decorations and a variety of holiday drinks, including a s’mores latte topped with marshmallows, a peppermint mocha with a candy cane rim, and other sweets like their cookie butter latte, caramel brown sugar latte and even an iced chocolate sprinkle beverage for those who love all things iced even during the winter. The cozy cafe is a perfect place for a holiday meet-up or to treat yourself with their variety of seasonal drinks.

21-34 Broadway, Astoria

203-930-7070

Instagram: @coffeecloudnyc

Lily’s

Lily’s has a list of December specials including Lily’s Coquito, their Wintercream Russian, and even non-alcoholic holiday treats that guests can still give a boozy twist if they like, such as their jingle bell cocoa, made with white chocolate, peppermint, and whipped cream, and not your mother’s cider, made with apple, guava, orange, and cinnamon. The bar and restaurant gives upscale retro vibes and is definitely a must-visit during the holiday season for dinner or drinks.

30-95 33rd St., Astoria

718-267-2735

lilysastoria.com

Instagram: @lilysastoria

Under Pressure Coffee

Under Pressure is getting into the holiday spirit with seasonal drinks like the Front Mint Mocha, Apple Chai Delight, and Biscoff Latte. Whether you need a boost during your holiday shopping or just want to treat yourself to something sweet, the coffee shop has something for every sweet tooth with over the top treats.

30-19 31st Ave., Astoria

718-433-9380

underpressurecoffee.com

Instagram: @underpressurecoffeenyc

Brookside Market

This cozy bar and restaurant has a range of special treats from their gingerbread latte to peppermint white mocha and honey cinnamon latte, perfect for warming up in the midst of chilly days this holiday season. With holiday-themed cups and festive decor, the cafe is the perfect place to get a dose of holiday cheer.

43-15 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

718-806-1902

brooksidemarketnyc.com

Instagram: @brooksidemarketnyc

Mango Mango

Mango Mango is collaborating with Oatly for a seasonal collaboration featuring a trio of delicious hot chocolate treats, like orange fireside, peppermint frost, and original hot cocoa. The sweet holiday drinks come in a festive cup and are topped with fluffy marshmallows that are bound to keep customers cozy and warm on winter days.

47-43 Vernon Blvd., LIC

347-507-0717

mangomangodessert.com

Instagram: @mangomango.lic

iMilky

This bubble tea shop is getting into the holiday spirit with the unveiling of their Snow matcha series, available as a hot or cold drink. The limited edition series ranges from espresso matcha latte, snowberry matcha latte, and a golden mango matcha latte, to give a snowy sparkle and boost customers’ days throughout the winter season.

22-43 Jackson Ave., LIC

929-614-5016

imilkyusa.com

Instagram: @imilky.usa