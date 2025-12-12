Leavitts Park at Flushing High School breaks ground on major renovations to athletic field

A project to renovate Flushing High School’s Leavitts Park officially broke ground on Dec. 11 as elected officials, school officials and representatives from the NYC School Construction Authority hosted a ceremony in celebration of the $10.6 million project slated to open in summer 2027.

Leavitts Park, located next to Flushing High School, is receiving major renovations thanks to $10.6 million in funding allocated by the NYC School Construction Authority, Council Member Sandra Ung and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2027.

Renovations to the park include transforming the existing 6.4-acre complex — which include baseball, softball, soccer, football, tennis and handball facilities — into an athletic hub that will support student learning and well-being.

Plans include a new synthetic turf field with a portable pitcher’s mound, stormwater detention and drainage upgrades, refurbished handball courts, new tennis courts, dugout benches and tree plantings throughout the site. A new scoreboard will also be installed.

Upgrades to improve the park’s ADA-compliance will bring new spectator bleachers with ADA-companion seating, new ADA-compliant hi-lo drinking fountains with bottle fillers, and plumbing upgrades to the existing field house.

“This project is the embodiment of one of SCA’s key objectives — to provide students with state-of-the-art facilities while creating an environment that encourages active participation in sports and physical activities,” said Nina Kubota, president and CEO of the SCA.

Kubota said the Leavitts investment is one of many projects funded through the SCA’s 2025-29 Capital Plan, which includes $373 million to modernize and expand physical education facilities. With the help of elected officials, she said, the SCA was finally able to get the Leavitts project over the finish line. “Together, we ensure that every school we build provides the best possible learning environment where students can learn and thrive academically, socially and emotionally,” she said.

Hoa Tu, superintendent of Queens North High Schools, thanked the principals of Flushing schools — Jessica Lee of Flushing High School, Jason Vanderwalker of Veritas Academy and Brian Bligh of Queens High School for Language Studies — for dedicating countless hours of their time to making this vision a reality.

Each of the principals hosted legislative breakfasts with students, Tu explained, where they share their stories and discuss the changes they want to see in their schools. Students put together presentations and speak directly with elected officials, which Tu said teaches young students how to speak up for themselves.

Vanderwalker emphasized that the project was set in motion due to the advocacy of Veritas students, who he said possess a thoughtful, persistent belief that their school deserves the best. He said the beginning of this project is a visible reminder that every student’s voice matters.

“Today’s groundbreaking is a powerful, tangible example of what becomes possible when three schools unite behind one vision,” Vanderwalker said. “This project was made a reality through the civic advocacy of our students, whose voices first ignited this effort four years ago at our inaugural legislative breakfast, and through the collective commitment of our campus community. It stands as a testament to the impact students can make in shaping their school and the broader community.”

The Veritas principal added that more capital improvement projects are planned for the school, including massive renovations to the school library and gymnasium.

According to Ung — who graduated from Flushing High School and secured $1 million for Leavitts Park — the project not only supports students at the high school but the Flushing community as a whole. She said the space would be used for student athletics, adult soccer leagues, afternoon summer day camps and much more.

“A well-rounded education isn’t only about what happens inside the classroom — it also means supporting the mental, physical, and social well-being of our students,” Ung said. “This groundbreaking brings us one step closer to giving our students, as well as future generations and the entire community that uses Leavitt Field, the modern facilities they deserve.”

The project is a testament to the partnership between elected officials, Richards emphasized. The borough president himself allocated $500,000 to the project, which is part of the record-breaking $43 million in capital improvement funds for the borough’s schools announced by Richards last month.

He said improving facilities, such as the athletic fields at Leavitts Park, is a step toward achieving equity in education and ensuring all children get the same access to resources in order to produce the best educational outcomes possible.

“This is a school with such a proud sports history going back generations,” Richards said. “This is a school where kids come from all over the city to play football, baseball, softball, soccer and tennis… Going forward, everyone is going to know that the best fields to play on are right here at Flushing High School.”

Richards said he himself grew up playing on athletic fields in Southeast Queens, noting that many of them weren’t maintained. This hinders the talent of student athletes in the community, he explained, recalling how the lack of investment made him feel as a child. As the father of a 10-year-old child, Richards continued, he does not want his son growing up on crumbling playgrounds from lack of maintenance.

“The last thing I want our kids to experience in this environment is disinvestment — whether that’s in the community, in the classroom or out on the field,” he said. “So to all our student athletes, we’re not just cheering you on — we’re investing in your success, both on and off the field.”

Lee thanked all the officials who made the project possible, pointing out the importance of community involvement and group efforts to improve public facilities like Leavitts Park.

“This field will stand as a symbol of what we can achieve when this community comes together with a shared purpose to create opportunities and open doors for the next generation, which is why we do our jobs,” Lee said. “We are grateful for your continued support, and we look forward to building a state-of-the-art facility together.”

In addition to the Leavitts Park renovation, SCA has also been delivering new seats for Queens facilities. Several additions opened in September, including the following:

Queens Innovation Center, 53-16 Northern Blvd. — 3,066 seats

P.S. 26 addition, 195-02 69th Ave. — 399 seats

P.S. 160 addition, 145-14 Glassboro Ave. — 354 seats

Q509 lease renovation, 101-11 104th St. — 229 seats

P.S. 182 Annex, 88-13 Parsons Blvd. — 100 seats

Far Rockaway High School room conversion, 8-21 Beach 25th St. — 59 seats

Elmhurst Educational Campus room conversion, 45-10 94th St. — 50 seats

According to the SCA, the 2026-27 school year will mark the addition of another 2,600 new seats with two new schools, three additions and four room conversion projects in Queens.

For additional information on the New York City School Construction Authority, visit NYCSCA.org.