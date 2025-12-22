Liu, Champions Martial Arts donate hundreds of toys to military families at Fort Totten

State Sen. John Liu and Champions Martial Arts donated hundreds of toys to families of soldiers of the 99th Readiness Division at Fort Totten on Dec. 19.

Liu concluded his annual toy drive by donating thousands of toys to families in the community, including families of soldiers at Bayide’s Fort Totten, many of whom have loved ones deployed during the holidays. The event marked the seventh year that Liu and Champions Martial Arts have hosted a holiday toy drive.

Liu collected toys at his office in Bayside throughout the month of December, while Champions Martial Arts also collected donations at locations across Queens. The martial arts school boasts locations across Queens, Brooklyn and Long Island, including Queens locations in Flushing, Bayside, Kew Gardens, Little Neck, College Point, Forest Hills, Astoria, Long Island City, Maspeth and Ozone Park.

Last week’s donation aimed to bring holiday cheer to military families stationed at Fort Totten, Liu said. He added that the toy drive aimed to let families know that the service of their loved ones was “appreciated” and “not forgotten,” even if they have been deployed away from home for the holidays.

“When you’re a kid, there’s nothing like a new toy during the holidays, and when you’re an adult, there’s nothing better than seeing our kids smile,” Liu said in a statement. “These donations are a small way for our community to say thank you for their service and to bring some extra joy during the holidays.”

Michael Ro, Head Master of Champions Martial Arts in Flushing, said the martial arts school is proud that the holiday toy drive will help bring holiday cheer to members of the armed forces and their families.

“Teaching discipline, respect, and service is an essential part of both martial arts and the military, and this effort reflects those values. Thank you to all the families across all our locations who helped make it possible to bring some holiday joy to military families here in Queens,” Ro said.

Meanwhile, Major Nicky Lea, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) Commander of the 151st Theater Information Operations Group, which operates out of Fort Totten, praised both Liu and Champions Martial Arts for the recent donation of toys. Lea said the support of members of the local community helps to boost morale of soldiers deployed away from home and their families.

“Our soldiers remain committed to the mission year-round, and knowing their families are supported at home strengthens morale and reinforces the connection between the Army and the American people,” Lea said in a statement.