Greg’s Trees brings mini-Christmas town to Long Island City

Outside of Murray’s Playground in Long Island City, passersby on the sidewalk are immersed into a festive wonderland, complete with Christmas lights and the aroma of pine from rows of trees waiting to be given a home for the holiday season, along with displays of wreaths and ornaments as guests stroll through the mini Christmas town.

The setup is one of Greg’s Trees’ six locations throughout the city, founded by Greg Walsh Sr., a Queens native who founded the festive brand over 35 years ago. Walsh Sr. died last May after a battle with cancer, but his energy is deeply embedded in the heart of the business, bringing the best trees to New Yorkers to make the most of the holiday season with their loved ones.

The brand and its locations are now being run by his son, Greg Walsh Jr., who grew up in the business, best known for their Christmas offerings, but are also big on Valentine’s and sell pumpkins around Halloween time. The Christmas season is probably their busiest time, as western Queens residents and beyond choose from a selection of trees, ranging from Balsam to Noble, Fraser and Nordmann, sourced from the Pacific Northwest, Blue Ridge Mountains and Quebec. While most people are busy crossing off a to-do list of Christmas shopping and holiday preparations, Greg’s Trees makes things easier for customers, turning the place into a one-stop shop for all things Christmas.

“Trees are the main aspect of the business,” said Walsh Jr. “We try and do this as a service-we do it because people like it, and we like having everything you need all at one place. We have lights, ornaments, wreaths, roping, little toys for kids; we’re trying to sell everything they need for a tree.”

The holiday shop offers a range of trees for all apartments and homes, from modest ones at just 3 feet tall to towering 10-foot trees. The Christmas shop is fun for all ages, with photo opportunities, and even a visit from Santa Claus on special days, which used to be played by Walsh Sr., who certainly fit the vibe with his light-hearted spirit and white beard. While Walsh Jr. may be a bit too young to fill Santa’s boots at just 22 years old, running the business comes naturally to him, as he has been involved in it his entire life, especially with support from his team and family. However, the special connection he had from working with his father, especially during the holiday season, is something that can’t be replicated.

“I talk to the other tree guys all the time, but he was like a partner even though he was the boss, and you don’t get the same conversation,” said Walsh Jr. “He played Santa but he was Santa every day, so it’s a little strange, but we have a really good crew which makes my life a little bit easier.”

The family business was most recently the subject of “Merchants of Joy,” an Amazon Prime documentary that focuses on the five families in New York known for their Christmas-time businesses, which was released on December 1. The film followed Greg Jr. and his father, along with the team, as the busy holiday season got underway, including Valentine’s Day and beyond, to give viewers a glimpse into their drive, passion, and the inspiration behind the brand. The film provides a thoughtful insight into the business, making purchasing a tree from the family-owned brand even more meaningful.

Whether customers still need to buy their Christmas tree or want to browse the shop, they will be open until the New Year, offering a wide selection of trees, wreaths, decorations, and more to make the season special. The holiday brand is certain to provide something unique, if not just a touch of Christmas magic, to the Long Island City community.

“The people here are great, they enjoy us, it’s the fourth year, so I think they’re still getting used to it, but tree stands usually take a couple of years, ” said Walsh Jr. “You start to get to know people [in the neighborhood] and form relationships and friendships. You see a lot of the people you saw last year, and families as they grow up from babies to 12-year-olds.”

To find a location near you, visit their website or follow them at @gregs.trees.