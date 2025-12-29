New year, new flavors: The latest dining additions to Astoria and LIC

Whether you’re in the mood for a cozy Italian date night, hot and fresh pizza, or a bubble tea treat, the western Queens food scene has plenty to indulge with some of its latest openings. From long-awaited expansions in Long Island City to a wave of flavor-packed openings across Astoria, here are the latest additions to your neighborhood dining rotation.

Botte Restaurant

Botte restaurant had its grand opening on Dec. 15, featuring authentic Italian dishes such as gnocchi ripieni cacio e pepe and chicken Milanese. The restaurant initially opened last spring as Parioli by Botte under different management, but is now being run by the original team behind Botte Bar on Broadway in Astoria. The space is anticipated to offer the same great quality Italian food that the Botte brand has become known for at its low-lit and intimate Ditmars Avenue location.

35-01 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

718-360-9472

botterestaurants.com

Instagram: @botterestaurants

ChaHalo

ChaHalo is a bubble tea store that recently expanded to LIC. The store features whole-leaf brewed milk tea, such as orchid-scented green milk tea, as well as their handmade boba series, which includes drinks like matcha lattes with handmade boba, lattes, and more. The shop also offers seasonal specials, such as their handmade brown sugar pearl milk tea, as well as other limited-time offerings.

26-23 Jackson Ave., LIC

Instagram: @chahalo.lic

Curry Corner

Curry Corner recently opened, serving Indian cuisine including dishes like lamb tikka masala, shrimp biryani, and butter chicken. The space also offers a wide variety of vegetarian and vegan entrees, including paneer tikka masala and malai kofta, served with basmati rice. Most recently, they unveiled a weekend grand buffet on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. for just $20.99.

33-18 30th Ave., Astoria

347-924-9018

Instagram: @currycornerastoria

Fer Bistro

Fer Bistro is expanding to another LIC location inside Malt Drive in Hunters Point. The space, initially slated to open at the beginning of 2025, is anticipated to open soon and will feature even more delicious Asian cuisine that the brand has already become known for in Western Queens, with dishes like supreme beef noodle soup, chili wontons, and spicy chicken fried rice.

28-10 Jackson Ave., LIC

fer-nyc.com

Instagram: @fer.restaurant

R&R Pizza Connection

R&R Pizza Connection recently opened in Astoria, emphasizing traditionally made pizza dishes on dough from unbleached, non-bromated flour from Italy and fresh ingredients that offer a taste of old-school pizzerias. Their menu features heroes such as sausage and peppers and meatball Parmesan, along with starters like their cacio e pepe balls and zucchini flowers, made with ricotta and herbs.

32-20 34th Ave., Astoria

randrpizzaconnection.com

Instagram: @randrpizzaconnection

Jax Pizza Joint

Jax Pizza Joint is anticipated to open soon for the new year, offering a range of Italian favorites, from pizza and heroes to gelato and an assortment of wine and beer. The new eatery is perfect for a low-key date night or a meet-up with friends to enjoy hot, cheesy pizza on cold winter nights. The cozy corner space is a welcome addition amongst the diverse selections of restaurants and cafes in the area, with an official grand opening date to be announced soon.

27-20 Jackson Ave., LIC

Instagram: @jaxpizzajoint