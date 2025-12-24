Your guide to western Queens fitness in the new year

With the new year looming, it’s the perfect time to think about kicking off 2026 with a new workout plan to boost your body and mind.

Whether you’re looking to connect with others in a high-energy dance class or push your limits on the jiu-jitsu mats, western Queens has plenty of options to explore. From yoga studios to martial arts gyms, check out these local facilities for the perfect opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and start the year strong.

Forte Lab

Forte Lab is a strength and recovery facility that offers a range of fitness services, including strength training, yoga classes, circuit training, and HYROX, a fun and challenging fitness competition perfect for all levels. After completing your workout, unwind and recover with a range of amenities, including their sauna, cold plunge, or join their stretching program, with classes tailored for both before and after your workout.

38-05 20th Ave., Astoria

718-309-2176

fortelabnyc.com

Instagram: @fortelabnyc

Hinds Combat Sports

Hinds Combat Sports offers Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu classes, suitable for all levels, whether it’s your first day on the mats or you’re preparing for a fight. The gym emphasizes creating a space to unwind from the day, train hard, and meet new people, and includes a weight room for solo training. In addition to classes, they regularly organize meetups and events outside the gym to foster a sense of community among classmates.

44-16 23rd St., LIC

347-292-9066

hindscombatsports.com

Instagram: @hindscombatsports

Lagree NY

Lagree is a high-intensity, low-impact workout that provides a total-body workout in just 50 minutes on the Megaformer, a machine that combines strength, cardio, and flexibility. The fitness facility is currently offering a new client special with two classes for the price of one to discover the workout for yourself and connect with others in the community.

27-11 23rd Ave., Astoria

917-396-4771

lagreeny.com

Instagram: @lagree.ny

Yug Wellness

Yug Wellness is an expansive yoga facility offering classes for all experience levels, including vinyasa, which focuses on breath and flowing movement, as well as aerial yoga on suspended silk hammocks. The facility offers a space to heal your body and mind through movement, allowing you to unwind from daily stress and focus on the present moment.

38-01 23rd Ave. #201

718-500-4674

yugwellness.com

Instagram: @yugwellness

Unlimited Body NY

Unlimited Body has been a part of the community for over a decade, offering a diverse range of classes for adults and children, including boot camp, kickboxing, adult ballet, Zumba, belly dancing, and massage therapy. The facility offers an intimate space to work out and connect with others, providing a great workout and an opportunity to try something new. New clients can try their classes with an introductory promotional rate of $50 and experience the mental and physical benefits of the space and all of its offerings.

27-18 23rd Ave., Astoria

917-650-4369

unlimitedbodyny.com

Instagram: @unlimitedbody_ny

Gentle Art Jiu Jitsu

Gentle Art offers jiu-jitsu classes for adults and kids for all levels, including fundamentals for beginners to advanced, and Gi and No-Gi classes. The facility prioritizes creating a safe and welcoming space for all to learn the art of jiu-jitsu, which is great for your body and mind, and provides a great form of self-defense.

28-02 Astoria Blvd., Astoria

718-406-9095

gentleartstudio.com

Instagram: @gentleart.studio

Unleashed NYC

Unleashed specializes in group fitness classes for strength and conditioning, Olympic weightlifting, yoga, HYROX, kids’ fitness, and more. The facility emphasizes a fitness community where everyone is welcome and includes meetups outside of the gym to connect with others. With morning and evening classes, the space offers something for all schedules, allowing individuals to focus on their fitness and wellness.

36-42 37th St., Astoria

332-249-3328

unleashednyc.com

Instagram: @unleashed.nyc

Barre3

Barre3 blends strength training, cardio and mindfulness to boost your body and mind while getting a great workout with classes for all levels. The facility has promotions like 3 classes for $33 to see if the workout is the right fit for you and a $99 promotion for the first month with unlimited classes. Whether you’re looking to try something new or find a fun way to connect with others, the facility has something for all fitness levels.

44-16 23rd St., LIC

718-707-9436

barre3.com

Instagram: @barre3lic

Premier Muay Thai

Premier Muay Thai recently opened in the Astoria community, offering Muay Thai classes for adults in the evenings during the week and morning classes on Saturday. The space offers training for all levels and goals, whether you want to learn martial arts while getting a great workout or you have a goal to step into the ring and compete one day. The classes are challenging but fun, and the facility fosters a team environment where students have a space to connect with others and a place to belong.

36-01 36th Ave., 5th floor, Astoria

347-201-1214

premiermuaythai.com

Instagram: @prem1ermt