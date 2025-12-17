Permits filed for mixed-use building with 227 residential units in Jamaica

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 14-story mixed-use building with 227 housing units on the parking lot at 88-02 162nd Ave. in Jamaica.

The proposed building would be 145 feet tall and span 164,380 square feet of space. The 227 units would account for 155,683 square feet, while the other 8,697 square feet would be commercial space. With an average unit scope of 685 square feet, the 227 residential units will most likely be rentals.

Additional planned features for the property include a cellar, 11 open parking spaces, 30 enclosed parking spaces and a rear yard 20 feet in length. The Parsons Boulevard subway station, which provides service for the F train, is located nearby.

There are bus stops in the area for the Q1, Q25, Q43, Q65, Q83 and QM68 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to the property include Captain Tilly Park, P.S. 182Q The Magnet School of Discovery and Applied Learning, P.S. 349 Magnet School for Leadership and Innovation Through STEAM and Hillcrest High School.

The listed owner of the building applications is Sandi Silk of Mural Real Estate Partners. The building applications list the architect of record as Matthew Melody of Curtis + Ginsberg Architects LLP.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed for the parking lot at 88-02 162nd Ave. An estimated completion date of construction has not yet been provided.