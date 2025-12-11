Permits filed for residential building with 35 units in Long Island City

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story residential building with 35 housing units on the vacant lot at 10-39 49th Ave. in Long Island City.

The proposed building would be 65 feet tall and span 23,989 square feet. With an average unit scope of 685 square feet, the 35 residential units will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features of the property include a cellar, 13 open parking spaces and six enclosed parking spaces. MoMA PS1 is located not too far away.

Multiple outlets of mass transportation are within close proximity to the property. This includes the Long Island City and Hunters Point Avenue Long Island Rail Road stations, the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue and Hunters Point Avenue subway stations, which both provide service for the 7 train, as well as the 21st Street subway station, which provides service for the G train. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q67, Q101, Q103 and B32 lines.

Other notable features near the property include Gantry Plaza State Park, Hunters Point Community Park, Old Hickory Playground and P.S./I.S. 78Q.

The building applications were submitted by Yong Chen. The applications list the architect of record as Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio.

Since 10-39 49th Ave. is just a vacant lot, demolition permits will likely not be needed. An estimated completion date for construction has not yet been announced.