Queens Museum, Child Center of NY host annual Magia Navideña

The Child Center of NY (TCCNY) and the Queens Museum co-hosted the annual Magia Navideña, or “Community Holiday Toy Magic” event, at the Langston Hues Cultural Center within the museum to celebrate the holidays with special note of Latin American traditions.

TCCNY set up a booth to give out coloring books, children’s books and tote bags, as well as donations from its annual toy/charity drive. This year, TCCNY successfully donated 500 toys, jackets, hats and blankets to those in need this winter season.

“Serving our community is always stronger when we do it together. Partnering with other organizations allows us to reach more families, spread more joy, and remind our children that they are seen, valued, and loved — especially during the Christmas season,” said Elizabeth Ortiz, program director. “Giving toys is more than a gift; it’s a message of hope, unity, and community care.”

Well over 100 revelers came out to show donate items and enjoy the large buffet of food hot chocolate, artmaking with artist Niceli Portugal, and take pictures with Santa Claus and the Grinch. Children ages 0-10 in attendance even received a toy to “brighten their holiday season.”

TCCNY has 80 locations in New York with several spotted throughout Queens, including Woodside Forest Hills and Corona , in close proximity to the museum. A representative of TCCNY stated that both the toy drive and the “Christmas Magic” event are an important part of community outreach to the 60,000 New Yorkers the provider serves annually. Other notable sponsors of the party include Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and several Latin American dedicated non-profits such as La Victoria and Colombianos en New York.