Queens Museum, Child Center of NY host annual Magia Navideña

Magia Navideña
The Queens Museum packed with visitors for the Magia Navideña on Dec. 16.
Courtesy of TCCNY

The Child Center of NY (TCCNY) and the Queens Museum co-hosted the annual Magia Navideña, or “Community Holiday Toy Magic” event, at the Langston Hues Cultural Center within the museum to celebrate the holidays with special note of Latin American traditions.

TCCNY set up a booth to give out coloring books, children’s books and tote bags, as well as donations from its annual toy/charity drive. This year, TCCNY successfully donated 500 toys, jackets, hats and blankets to those in need this winter season.

Courtesy of TCCNY

“Serving our community is always stronger when we do it together. Partnering with other organizations allows us to reach more families, spread more joy, and remind our children that they are seen, valued, and loved — especially during the Christmas season,” said Elizabeth Ortiz, program director. “Giving toys is more than a gift; it’s a message of hope, unity, and community care.”

The many toys donated by the event sponsors. Courtesy of TCCNY

Well over 100 revelers came out to show donate items and enjoy the large buffet of food hot chocolate, artmaking with artist Niceli Portugal, and take pictures with Santa Claus and the Grinch. Children ages 0-10 in attendance even received a toy to “brighten their holiday season.”

Courtesy of TCCNY
Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas poses for a photo in front of the TCCNY booth
TCCNY has 80 locations in New York with several spotted throughout Queens, including Woodside, Forest Hills and Corona, in close proximity to the museum. A representative of TCCNY stated that both the toy drive and the “Christmas Magic” event are an important part of community outreach to the 60,000 New Yorkers the provider serves annually. Other notable sponsors of the party include Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and several Latin American dedicated non-profits such as La Victoria and Colombianos en New York.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica González-Rojas (@votejgr)

“Hundreds of our neighborhood’s children came together to eat, celebrate, and receive a holiday gift—surrounded by family, joy, and the beauty of the Queens Museum, one of our community’s most cherished spaces,” Gonzalez-Rojas wrote on Instagram. “Moments like these remind us what the holidays are really about: showing up for one another and making sure every child feels seen, supported, and celebrated.”

