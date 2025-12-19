A nail studio boasting self-care and wellness has just opened in Long Island City, offering vegan, non-toxic nail care and a space to unwind and connect with others in the expansive and stylish salon.

Sundays Studio is located at 54-02 2nd St. in Long Island City on the ground floor of TF Cornerstone’s Malt Drive. The space officially opened on Wednesday, Dec. 17, offering a sleek, yet cozy sanctuary where clients can indulge in mindful services designed to nurture their inner and outer well-being.

When guests arrive, they’re immersed into a relaxing experience with complimentary hot tea to unwind and release the stress from their day. With cozy pink chairs and flowers at each manicure station, the studio offers a more intimate environment away from busy salons that make appointments feel more like a task to complete on a to-do list than an escape for the day. Even the pedicure room is filled with sofas and services are done with bowls that are brought out each time for experiences like a deep hydration pedi or an ancient ritual foot soak.

“We want it to feel like going to someone’s living room and just hanging out with your friends,” said Amy Ling Lin, Sundays’ founder and owner. “We want to create a personalized experience for every client, every single time.”

Lin founded Sundays in 2017 after opening the first location in the Flatiron district in Manhattan. Since then, she’s opened subsequent locations throughout NYC, including Hudson Yards, the Upper East Side, East Village and Soho. Her vision was to bring non-toxic nail care to all ages, including the studio’s own line of nail polish, as well as experiences like rose extract manicures and red light therapy signature manis. The studio has become known for providing the city’s first-ever meditative manicure experience, letting clients fully indulge in the moment and relax, which is how Lin came up with the name for the studio, similar to the feeling of a restful Sunday morning, indulging in connecting with loved ones or renewing oneself for the week ahead.

“Sundays are so relaxing, and at the same time, it’s intentional,” said Lin. “Since the next day is a Monday, you want to make sure you spend time with family and friends, do some journaling, or drink tea, so it’s just that cozy feeling.”

The spacious studio offers a perfect opportunity for community members to connect and enjoy events such as manifesting workshops, a book club, and other opportunities throughout the year, including dating events, mommy-and-me meet-ups, and more. Lin’s vision is to create a space where people can form meaningful connections and feel that the studio is a quick getaway to recharge.

“People told me again and again how much they were craving a true community space,’ said Lin. “A place to slow down, feel at ease, and genuinely connect with their neighbors. Queens is full of young families and professionals looking for that sense of belonging, and this neighborhood deserves a space that reflects that.”

As Lin continues to welcome community members to the new space, the studio has special promotions, including 20% off any service until March 1, 2026, a complimentary hot stone upgrade with any pedicure this winter, and a free non-toxic nail polish for anyone who brings a friend for a service or leaves a review. The newest studio is also offering services exclusive to the location, such as a hot stone foot and leg massage, as well as a hot Thai herbal compress massage.

“It’s very special to choose this location,” said Lin. “I also feel like Long Island City has so many residents here and people are craving community, so we’re excited to bring something like this over here.”

Sundays Studio is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To book an appointment, visit their website or follow them at @sundays_studio.