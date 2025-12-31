2026 is officially the year of boba with the latest expansion of Teapulse to its newest location in Fresh Meadows.

The bubble tea shop, located at 61-18 190th St., is continuing its Queens takeover with its third location in the world’s borough, along with their flagship store in Manhattan, spreading even more of their freshly made tea, including signature drinks like Orchid Blanc, Jasmine, and Amber Ceylon

Teapulse, a worldwide brand with more than 2,000 locations in China and beyond, first made its NYC debut in late 2024 with the opening of their flagship store in Chinatown. Since then they’ve been spreading their fresh flavors and delicious drinks throughout Queens including locations in Bayside and Flushing. As the new year gets underway, the popular brand plans to expand to even more locations throughout New York City, which will be announced soon.

Teapulse is renowned for its carefully selected tea leaves, fresh milk and a wide array of seasonal fruits, while using the latest technology to curate its drinks without artificial additives. The menu includes classic milk tea drinks, such as silky milk tea with flavors like Jasmine Cloud, fruit teas like Mango Dew Mochi Smoothie, cheese teas like the Cheese Grape Slush, and a signature lemonade-infused tea for something light and refreshing. The brand also offers a variety of seasonal flavors and new additions, giving customers with something new and delicious to explore throughout the year.

The tea shop’s latest expansion has even more new flavors to explore with the debut of its contemporary coffee series. The new menu addition features classic drinks like Americanos and lattes, as well as specialty drinks like the Parisian butter latte, tiramisu latte and orange Americano.

With an incredible roster of tea and coffee drinks, no visit to the shop would be complete without pairing a tea drink with a treat from their bakery, including Pastel de Nata, a Portuguese-style egg tart made popular in Southern Chinese cafe culture, comprised of a flaky pastry filled with a rich, creamy custard filling.

As the Fresh Meadows community gets acquainted with the new space, Teapulse will be offering 12% off all drinks, tea, coffee, and pastries until Jan. 4, providing a perfect opportunity to explore their menu.

To learn more about Teapulse and stay up to date with them, follow them at @teapulse.nyc.