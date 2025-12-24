CM Ung distributes toys to PS 120Q students during series of holiday events and giveaways

Council Member Sandra Ung with P.S. 122Q students at a recent holiday giveaway. Photo via CM Sandra Ung Twitter.

Council Member Sandra Ung joined a number of toy distribution and holiday party events in Flushing this week ahead of Christmas Day.

Ung, who represents the 20th Council District, distributed toys to almost 75 children at P.S. 120Q on Tuesday morning thanks to a donation from the NYC District Council of Carpenters and the Carpenter Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York.

The toys, which represented a “holiday surprise” for students at the school, were distributed by Ung alongside Principal Robert Marino, school staff and members of the P.S. 120 student government.

A day earlier, Ung joined the South Asian Council for Social Services (SACSSNY) to distribute presents at the organization’s headquarters on 45th Avenue. SACSS Executive Director Sudha Acharya invited Ung to the event, which featured a visit from Santa Claus himself.

Ung also attended the Bland Houses Tenant’s Association holiday party on Tuesday evening in an event that celebrated community ties in the NYCHA development.

Dozens of local residents attended the event, which featured an appearance from Santa Claus at Santa’s workshop and festive treats for local residents.