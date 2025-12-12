Whitestone Republican Club hosts high-energy holiday gala

The Whitestone Republican Club held its annual holiday party on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at Leonard’s Palazzo.

The Whitestone Republican Club drew a sold-out crowd on Wednesday night as members, supporters and elected officials gathered at Leonard’s Palazzo in Great Neck for the club’s holiday party, a celebration that mixed festive cheer with political messaging, a slate of high-profile guest speakers and the ceremonial swearing-in of Council Member Vickie Paladino to her third term.

The annual event, featuring a three-course dinner, open bar and dancing, was emceed by Sid Rosenberg, the popular WABC radio host whose humor and blunt political commentary set an energetic tone throughout the evening. Rosenberg, moving between laughter and politics, praised Paladino as a fighter for the people and “one of the greatest ladies ever created,” drawing applause as he saluted the five-member Republican City Council delegation and warned of the “fights ahead in this city.”

Paladino made her way to the stage to what has become her trademark theme song, Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

“We built an army here – one that doesn’t walk behind me, but beside me,” Paladino said before pledging “absolute transparency” and vowing to resist policies she called dangerous for public safety in New York City.

Among the evening’s surprise highlights was the arrival of Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman — now a declared candidate for governor — who drew applause and electrified the room with a brief speech.

“We want a safer New York. We want a more prosperous New York,” he declared, promising to replicate Nassau’s public-safety record statewide if elected.

Also addressing the crowd were Council Member and Republican Minority Leader Joann Ariola, who praised the club’s growth and emphasized the delegation’s unity.

“We may be a minority, but we are fierce when we fight together and when we fight for you,” she said.

Additional speakers included Newsmax host Krysia Lenzo, political commentator Jacqueline Toboroff and Republican Attorney General candidate Michael Henry.

The evening drew numerous party figures, including NYS GOP Chair Ed Cox, Queens GOP Chairman Tony Nunziato, and Council Members Frank Morano and Inna Vernikov, among others.

With lively ‘80s and ‘90s music playing and poinsettias handed out as guests departed, Paladino closed the night with a promise.

“The road ahead won’t be easy… but we’re prepared to fight every battle that comes our way,” she said.

Guests toasted the season, shared optimism for the year to come and spoke openly about their hopes for New York as the city prepares to enter a new chapter.