Whitestone
Whitestone Republican Club hosts high-energy holiday gala

By Robert Pearl Posted on
The Whitestone Republican Club held its annual holiday party on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at Leonard’s Palazzo.
Photo by Robert Pearl

The Whitestone Republican Club drew a sold-out crowd on Wednesday night as members, supporters and elected officials gathered at Leonard’s Palazzo in Great Neck for the club’s holiday party, a celebration that mixed festive cheer with political messaging, a slate of high-profile guest speakers and the ceremonial swearing-in of Council Member Vickie Paladino to her third term.

Thomas Keniff administers the oath of office to Council Member Paladino. Photo by Robert Pearl

The annual event, featuring a three-course dinner, open bar and dancing, was emceed by Sid Rosenberg, the popular WABC radio host whose humor and blunt political commentary set an energetic tone throughout the evening. Rosenberg, moving between laughter and politics, praised Paladino as a fighter for the people and “one of the greatest ladies ever created,” drawing applause as he saluted the five-member Republican City Council delegation and warned of the “fights ahead in this city.”

WABC radio host Sid Rosenberg speaks at the event. Photo by Robert Pearl

Paladino made her way to the stage to what has become her trademark theme song, Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

“We built an army here – one that doesn’t walk behind me, but beside me,” Paladino said before pledging “absolute transparency” and vowing to resist policies she called dangerous for public safety in New York City.

Among the evening’s surprise highlights was the arrival of Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman — now a declared candidate for governor — who drew applause and electrified the room with a brief speech.

Council Member Vickie Paladino and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Photo by Robert Pearl

“We want a safer New York. We want a more prosperous New York,” he declared, promising to replicate Nassau’s public-safety record statewide if elected.

Bruce Blakeman addresses attendees of the gala. Photo by Robert Pearl

Also addressing the crowd were Council Member and Republican Minority Leader Joann Ariola, who praised the club’s growth and emphasized the delegation’s unity.

Council Member Joann Ariola speaks at the gala. Photo by Robert Pearl

“We may be a minority, but we are fierce when we fight together and when we fight for you,” she said.

Additional speakers included Newsmax host Krysia Lenzo, political commentator Jacqueline Toboroff and Republican Attorney General candidate Michael Henry.

Newsmax host Krysia Lenzo. Photo by Robert Pearl
Political commentator Jacqueline Toboroff. Photo by Robert Pearl
Republican Attorney General candidate Michael Henry. Photo by Robert Pearl

The evening drew numerous party figures, including NYS GOP Chair Ed Cox, Queens GOP Chairman Tony Nunziato, and Council Members Frank Morano and Inna Vernikov, among others.

(Left to right) Sid Rosenberg and Council Members Joann Ariola, Vickie Paladino, Inna Vernikov, Frank Morano and Kristy Marmorato. Photo by Robert Pearl
(Left to right) Council Members Ariola and Paladino, NYS GOP Chair Ed Cox and Council Member Marmorato. Photo by Robert Pearl
Queens GOP Chairman Tony Nunziato with Council Member Joann Ariola. Photo by Robert Pearl
Council Member Paladino with members of the Sergeants Benevolent Association. Photo by Robert Pearl

With lively ‘80s and ‘90s music playing and poinsettias handed out as guests departed, Paladino closed the night with a promise.

Photo by Robert Pearl

“The road ahead won’t be easy… but we’re prepared to fight every battle that comes our way,” she said.

Paladino and Blakeman. Photo by Robert Pearl

Guests toasted the season, shared optimism for the year to come and spoke openly about their hopes for New York as the city prepares to enter a new chapter.

Bruce Blakeman and Sid Rosenberg. Photo by Robert Pearl

