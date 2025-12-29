Year in Review: Queens’ top stories from August 2025

QNS is looking back at the top stories throughout 2025, as we look forward to 2026.

Below are some of the top stories from the month of August, including important court filings and rulings, the closure of a popular Astoria restaurant and more.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the first indictments under a new deed theft law in August, just over a year after it first went into effect.

The law, SO8306, establishes deed theft as a crime, amends the statute of limitations to give homeowners and prosecutors more time to seek justice, allows the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) original criminal jurisdiction to prosecute deed theft and allows for the OAG to return the property to the rightful owner.

The indictments were for Manhattan resident Deepa Roy and Queens resident Victor Quimis, who were each charged with four counts of grand larceny, two counts of offering a false instrument for filing, residential mortgage fraud, money laundering, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and scheming to defraud.

Roy and Quimis allegedly conspired together over the course of two years to steal the Kew Gardens Hills home of Renuka Bherwani, an elderly widow and immigrant, while she received end-of-life hospice care in her home. The duo allegedly forged Bherwani’s signature on documents that transferred ownership of the home to themselves before they took out a mortgage on the property.

Another top story in August related to the planned protected bike lanes along 31st Street in Astoria. Plans were put on hold when the New York State Supreme Court issued a temporary injunction after a legal challenge was filed by the 31st Street Business Association, alleging that these lanes would compromise public safety on the street, negatively impact local businesses and were in violation of city laws.

This proposed project from the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) has been a hot topic this year. Supporters of the protected bike lanes argue they are essential for improving safety along 31st Street, which is among the most dangerous in New York City, according to DOT data, with more than 200 injuries occurring there over the last five years. Many of those in opposition to it say the new protected bike lanes would create new safety issues and hurt local businesses by being installed through loading and delivery zones.