October of 2025 gave Queens residents plenty of holiday fun through the entire month, from fall festivals to Halloween parades. But with the impending 2025 election, people’s interest in politics peaked and plenty of stories focused on policy and the City Council circulated before Nov. 4, as many council members waited to see if they would retain their seats.

Myrtle Wyckoff Plaza getting overcrowded with illegal street vendors, leading to an excess of trash, rodents and fear of ICE

After the ICE raid that occurred in Chinatown in mid-October, fears that the agents would make an appearance in Queens skyrocketed. Many unlicensed street vendors, whom ICE targeted, are legal immigrants awaiting their day in court. But the subpar food safety standards and regulation violations of the unlicensed vendors led to criticism from community members, licensed vendors and representatives alike, particularly in crowded areas like the Myrtle/Wyckoff Plaza in Ridgewood. However, many unlicensed street vendors later took to the streets to protest the fact that the City Council has not done much to educate and help them operate safely.

Licensed street vendors spoke out on how the unlicensed businesses affect their own carts/stands and on the lack of support from the city, and the unlicensed vendors did the same. The reform package in the City Council, which non-profit Street Vendors Project and unlicensed vendors have been advocating for as a way to both get out more licenses and ensure proper regulation adherence, has yet to be voted on and many vendors and delivery drivers are still protesting at city hall as of Dec. 18.

The Long Island City Food Hall officially opened its doors to offer residents a diverse selection of cuisine from 10 different vendors and many different cultures. Located within the Star Tower Development, LIC Food Hall includes eateries such as Marathon HK Diner, specializing in Hong Kong comfort food, Pho Vital, offering Vietnamese cuisine, Gua Gua Bo Bo Chicken, offering Szechuan street food and plenty more.

“The whole design is basically like an Asian, Chinese hotel,” said Manager David Lee. “They have the brick flooring; it’s like a historic town.”

The hall officially opened in August and has since provided those too busy in LIC to sit down at a traditional restaurant an option to eat something other than fast food. Since its opening, the food court has seen a steady stream of customers either on the go or looking to try something new. LIC Food Hall is open daily from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. Follow them at @licfoodhall or visit their website.

The City Council voted to approve the OneLIC Neighborhood Plan after the neighborhood’s representative, Council Member Julie Won, managed to get the necessary funding from the city. OneLIC will rezone a section of the city to be “more equitable and resilient… with more housing and jobs, and enhanced infrastructure and public space.”

Won stated she was “proud” of the plan that was eventually approved, as the council member kept advocating late until the vote for the inclusion of 1,300 school seats and requirements for affordable housing. The rezoning and developments will create 14,400 new jobs for the neighborhood alongside over 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial space.

“This is the highest amount of investment of any neighborhood rezoning in the City of New York,” Won said.

A scandal in Flushing, covered by Bill Parry: Abi Corbin, 53, of 232nd Street, was arraigned Oct. 16 in Queens Supreme Court on indictment charges of grand larceny in the second degree and identity theft. Allegedly, Corbin embezzled over $400,000 from taxpayers at a school in Flushing: East-West School of International Studies/P.S. 281Q.

“Instead of purchasing necessary educational materials to help students thrive, the defendant is accused of stealing school funds for her own private cheerleading company,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

According to Katz, Corbin used school funds to purchase gear for her private cheerleading business. Community members were incensed at the alleged thievery and shared their support for both Katz and the staff members who alerted the DA’s office after finding the cheer equipment. Corbin surrendered on Oct. 16, and no news of her upcoming trial has been released as of December.