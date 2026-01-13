AM Rajkumar announces second free vision clinic and eyeglasses for constituents in Woodhaven

In December 2025, Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar’s office held a free vision clinic for constituents and announced the second to be held on Jan. 25 after positive feedback from the community.

The clinic, provided by the Tzu Chi Mobile Clinic, is by appointment only at Rajkumar’s office in Woodhaven and is held with the help of both the Queens Buddha Lions Club and several Nepali-American organizations, such as the Ridgewood Nepali Society.

“Thank you to the Assembly Member for bringing free vision testing and on-the-spot prescription eyeglasses to the community,” wrote a user on Facebook. “Grateful to the Tzu Chi Foundation for providing this essential care and support for constituents.”

Tzu Chi USA, founded by Cheng Yen, is a Taiwanese international humanitarian and nongovernmental organization that has opened four different chapters in New York, including one at 137-77 Northern Blvd in Flushing. The non-profit’s name translates to “Compassion Relief” and states the four main missions are “charity, medical, education and humanistic culture,” encompassing a wide range of charitable operations from homeless shelters and food pantries to educational programs for children. Tzu Chi’s mobile vision clinic is staffed with licensed optometrists and is capable of screening patients for eye problems and providing free eyeglasses the very same day. The Buddhist organization also provides a similar mobile clinic service for dentistry.

The partnership with Rajkumar and other representatives is a part of Tzu Chi’s “Vision to Succeed” program, and aims to hold four separate events during the month for underserved communities in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. A representative of Rajkumar’s office stated that appointments were going fast, but anyone who contacts them will be put on the list for future events with Tzu Chi.

Those interested in booking an appointment may call Rajkumar’s district office in Woodhaven at 718-805-0950. Constituents can also inquire about other upcoming events which include a mammogram screening on Jan. 20 and Homeowner Assistance Day on Jan. 14, that will go over insurance, taxes, government grants and mortgage assistance.