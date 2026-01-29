An Astoria student has been chosen as a finalist in the 2026 American Kennel Club (AKC) Meet the Breeds Art Contest, a New York City-wide competition recognizing young artists in grades K–12 hosted by AKC Public Education.

Alice Klingman, a seventh-grade student at the Baccalaureate School for Global Education and a born-and-raised Astoria resident, was selected after submitting her artwork of Mets Dog, a well-known pit bull named Sushi who greets fans outside Citi Field for this year’s contest theme, “400 Years of Dogs in New York City,” where students submitted original artwork highlighting the history and diversity of NYC dogs. As a lifelong Mets fan, Sushi seemed like the perfect subject, as the canine celebrity has become quite known by New Yorkers and Mets fans all over who’ve met the furry fan outside the stadium.

“I wanted to draw a dog that people in New York recognize while paying tribute to my hometown, Queens,” said Alice. “I also know that people have different feelings about her presence outside the ballpark, which made her an interesting subject for my artwork.”

The AKC Meet the Breeds contest introduces hundreds of breeds along with their owners. The family-friendly event features educational exhibits, interactive experiences, and programming focused on responsible dog ownership and canine history. The art contest is a great way to get students involved, tap into their artistic side, and highlight the vital role that dogs play in communities throughout NYC and beyond. Submissions were judged on neatness, creativity, relevance to the theme, and the accurate portrayal of dogs. Finalist artwork will be on display at the AKC Public Education Booth throughout the event on Feb. 7-8 at the Javits Center.

“I was really excited when I found out my artwork was chosen,” said Alice. “It feels special knowing people will see it at such a big event, and I was hoping to be selected so I could attend the meet the breeds event and see all the different dogs.”

In addition to being a talented artist, Alice is very passionate about volunteering in the community, including with her CYO basketball league and with the local youth organization Projekt NYC, through which she learned about the contest. The nonprofit group is based in Astoria and dedicated to empowering students through youth-led contests, volunteer projects and literacy programs. Ted Psahos, the executive director of Projekt NYC, praised Alice’s selection as a finalist.

“Alice’s artwork is a wonderful example of how young people use creativity to tell local stories,” said Ted Psahos. “We’re incredibly proud to see her work included in such a respected citywide exhibition.”

Tickets for the event, taking place on Feb 7-8, beginning at 9 a.m., can be purchased through the Javits Center website.