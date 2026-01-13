BP Richards to host inauguration celebration at Queens College

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. will host an inauguration ceremony at Queens College on Jan. 25, reflecting on his last term and looking forward to the new one.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. will host an inauguration celebration on Sunday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. in the Goldstein Theater at Queens College, in Flushing, where he will be ceremonially sworn into office for his second full term in the role.

“The successes we have experienced together as a borough will resonate for years to come,” Richards said. “I could not be prouder of all that we’ve achieved from the first days of our administration more than five years ago to today.”

According to a news release from Richards’ office, the program will be emceed by Stacie NC Grant, who is an award-winning author and speaker.

DJ Tam Jams — a New York-based entertainer — will provide entertainment during the program, which will feature a diverse array of performances courtesy of the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts choir, in Astoria, the Edge School of the Arts dance company, in Jamaica, and the musicians of Joe’s Academy of Music in St. Albans.

Several elected officials will provide remarks during the inauguration, including New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who will administer the oath of office to Richards.

Darnell Patterson Sr., the father of Richards’ childhood best friend Darnell Patterson Jr., is also slated to speak at the inauguration. According to the news release, Patterson Jr.’s murder in 2003 inspired Richards to become a community advocate and to eventually run for political office.

After Richards is sworn-in, he will give an inaugural address that will highlight the successes of his administration’s first five years in office and lay out the work ahead for his next four-year term.

He pointed to the many crises the Queens community continues to face on a daily basis such as affordable housing, equity and targeted attacks by the federal government. He said his goal is to build a more equitable borough for all 2.4 million people who call it home.

“These next four years will ultimately shape the long-term future of the World’s Borough,” he continued. “The work to build a stronger, fairer Queens for all begins anew.”

Following Richards’ address, a post-program reception will be held inside the Aaron Copland School of Music, also at Queens College.

Doors will open to attendees at 2:30 p.m. Public seating will be limited and Queens residents must register on EventBrite — link is here. Seats will be distributed to registrants on a first come, first served basis.

Members of the public will also be able to view the program online on Richards’ official YouTube channel.

The Borough President’s inauguration celebration is sponsored by Delta Air Lines, Emblem Health, Forest Hills Stadium, JetBlue, MetroPlus Health, Mount Sinai, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Resorts World New York City.