Demolition underway at future site of 43-unit residential building in LIC

Demolition of the 2-story structure at 30-01 Northern Blvd. in Long Island City has already begun, shortly after permits were filed.

Demolition work has begun to make room for the construction of a 12-story residential building with 43 rental housing units at 30-01 Northern Blvd. in Long Island City.

A 2-story structure is being taken down to make room for the new building. This old commercial building had occupied the site for 95 years. Demolition permits were filed towards the end of December.

A large portion of the building has already been taken down. Debris still needs to be moved away. The expectation is that the property will be completely razed by the end of winter.

The planned residential building’s 43 units will have an average unit scope of 676 square feet. The exterior of the building will have a straightforward massing with a lone setback to make room for a terrace on the 11th floor. Beige and earth-toned cladding will comprise the facade and be surrounded by a grid of floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors. These doors and windows will lead to three stacks of balconies. The roof will be flat and feature a bulkhead at its center.

Joseph M. Morace, A.I.A., Architect designed the residential building that will replace the old structure at 30-01 Northern Blvd. It is expected to be completed in the winter of 2028.

The property is within close proximity to the 39th Avenue subway station, which provides service for the N and W trains, the 36th Street subway station, which provides service for the M and R trains, the Queens Plaza subway station, which provides service for the E, F and R trains, and the Queensboro Plaza subway station, which provides service for the 7, N and W trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q32, Q39, Q60, Q66, Q689, Q101 and Q102 lines.