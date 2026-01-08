Far Rockaway man indicted on multiple charges for beating Malba homeowner during illegal street takeover: DA

Justin Aguilera is led out of the 109 Precinct on Dec. 4, 2025, following his arrest on gang assault, assault, riot and trespassing charges.

A Queens grand jury indicted a Far Rockaway man on charges of gang assault, riot, and other related crimes for beating a Malba homeowner during a violent street takeover which devolved into a violent assault in November.

Justin Aguilera, 19, of Cornega Avenue, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on Jan. 8 on an 11-count indictment charging him with gang assault in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, riot, trespass, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and other crimes. Aguilera faces up to 25 years in prison, if convicted.

According to the indictment, on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, at approximately 12:40 a.m., the 50-year-old homeowner Blake Ferrer heard a loud commotion outside his house on 11th Avenue near 141st Street in Malba and saw multiple vehicles spinning their tires, doing donuts by burning rubber, creating smoky conditions and performing other stunts like drifting in front of the corner property. Ferrer went on to his lawn, while holding a baseball bat, and asked a group of 10 or more people to leave the area. Ferrer’s 50-year-old wife Melissa was standing next to him. At that time, approximately six to eight individuals, including Aguilera, stepped onto the lawn, and one threatened to kill the man by saying, “I’ll pop you. I’ll put you six feet under. You’re not hard,” according to the charges.

One person in the group began to walk toward the front door of the victim’s residence and the homeowner stepped in front of him. The individual then punched Ferrer in his face with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground, according to the criminal complaint. A group of at least six to seven individuals, including Aguilera, allegedly began to punch, kick, and stomp on the victim as he was on the ground.

When Melissa Ferrer tried to intervene and push the individuals away from her husband, Aguilera allegedly punched her in the mouth with a closed fist, causing bleeding, swelling and substantial pain, according to the criminal complaint. Aguilera and the unapprehended individuals fled the area.

Police from the 109th Precinct responded to multiple 911 calls and arrived after the beatdown. EMS rushed Ferrer to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he received treatment for multiple rib fractures on the left side of his body, a fracture of the glenoid cavity and neck of his right scapula, a fracture of his thyroid cartilage, a fracture of his nasal bone, and swelling to the back of his head. His wife Melissa refused medical attention at the scene.

Approximately three hours later, near the intersection of Union Turnpike and Utopia Parkway, a police officer observed Aguilera driving a white Chevy Silverado with an obstructed license plate and taillights that were not illuminated. The defendant wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a white-colored speedometer and the words ‘Fastlane Fashion’ on the clothing the defendant was wearing during the assault. The defendant’s license was determined to be suspended, and he was placed under arrest for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The defendant was given a desk appearance ticket on Nov. 23.

After an extensive review of video footage from the scene of the assault, Aguilera was identified as one of the individuals who attacked the homeowner. He was arrested in Far Rockaway on Dec. 4 and transported back to the 109th Precinct in Flushing, where he was booked.

“This defendant has been indicted for gang assault in the first degree, assault, riot and other crimes following an illegal street takeover of a quiet residential street in Malba by dozens of individuals,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “He allegedly joined in a gang assault, kicked and stomped a homeowner who tried to disperse the crowd, and then punched the man’s wife in the face. Such lawlessness will not be tolerated.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimino continued bail from the criminal court arraignment of $100,000 cash, $300,000 bond and $300,000 partially secured bond, and ordered Aguilera to return to court on Jan. 16. If convicted of the top charge, Aguilera faces up to 25 years in prison.

“A grand jury has indicted the defendant on serious charges as the investigation into other unapprehended assailants remains ongoing,” Katz said.

The NYPD is still looking for these three men and more than a dozen others who took part in the Malba street takeover.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.