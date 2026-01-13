Five residences available at FIVE-12, Hunters Point boutique condominium

The real estate agency Modern Spaces announced the launch of all five residences at the FIVE-12 boutique condominium, located at 5-12 51st Ave. in the Hunters Point section of Long Island City, on Monday, Jan. 12.

Pricing for these units starts in the high-$800,000s. Each home has ceiling heights exceeding ten feet, engineered oak flooring, custom millwork, locally crafted details and unique storage solutions.

The kitchens are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, refined tilework and custom cabinetry. Some kitchens also have oversized kitchen islands with generous counter space. Bathrooms feature accent tiling and Duravit tubs and toilets. FIVE-12 condos also have stacked washers and dryers and high-efficiency Mitsubishi Hyper Heat split AC systems, which help to ensure year-round comfort.

The condominium also has a shared roof deck, offering residents a nice place to relax and take advantage of the sweeping views of the Long Island City and Manhattan skyline.

“FIVE-12 is designed for buyers who want the feel of a private home within one of New York’s most in-demand waterfront neighborhoods,” Christina DeCurtis , the exclusive sales agent at Modern Spaces, said. “Each residence has its own personality, high ceilings, warm finishes, thoughtful layouts, and the scale of the building creates an immediate sense of intimacy. Hunters Point has become a true lifestyle destination, and FIVE-12 lets buyers step right into that energy with a level of privacy you rarely find in LIC.”

One of the units available is a duplex, with one bedroom and two and a half bathrooms. It spans 2,110 interior square feet. This unit also has an outdoor terrace that spans 991 exterior square feet.

Two of the condos are one-bedroom units. They both have one bathroom. One of the units spans 714 square feet, while the other spans 636 square feet.

The last two condos are two-bedroom units. The first of these units has two bathrooms and spans 1,363 square feet. The other unit only has one bathroom, but it also has a terrace. The interior covers 1,016 square feet, while the terrace spans 347 exterior square feet.

In addition to being situated in a neighborhood with plenty of sought-after shopping and dining options, FIVE-12 is also within close proximity to the Long Island City waterfront, Gantry Plaza State Park, MoMA PS1 and other neighboring galleries. There is also convenient nearby access to the 7 train at the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue subway station, making it easy to commute to and from Manhattan. The Long Island City Long Island Rail Road station is also close to the property.

Those interested in learning more about the FIVE-12 boutique condominium can go to five12lic.com.