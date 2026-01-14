Flushing Hospital Medical Center earns Center of Excellence accreditation

The Surgical Review Corporation, an internationally recognized nonprofit, accredited the Flushing Hospital Medical Center as a Center of Excellence for minimally invasive surgery, hernia surgery, minimally invasive gynecology and robotic surgery.

The Flushing Hospital Medical Center recently earned accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation as a Center of Excellence, meeting national and international standards of delivering quality patient care and safety.

After a one-year application process involving in-depth assessments by the SRC, the Flushing hospital earned the accreditation in all four areas of specialization it applied for — minimally invasive surgery, hernia surgery, minimally invasive gynecology and robotic surgery.

SRC, an internationally recognized nonprofit, is a patient safety organization dedicated to recognizing and refining surgical care.

“We are so proud of our recent designation as a Robotic Surgery Center of Excellence,” said Catherine Ferrari, assistant vice president of FHMC.

Since FHMC acquired its two DaVinci surgical robots, Ferrari explained, the number of cases the hospital has treated has increased each year. “Patients are so pleased with their outcomes — there is less post-operative pain and a reduced hospital length of stay,” she said.

According to Noman Khan, chairman of Robotic Surgery and general surgeon at FHMC, the robotics department has treated over 5,000 patients in the past six years — 830 of which were last year.

Khan explained that robotic surgery is controlled by a trained surgeon who operates a robot arm that is able to make small, precise incisions. Robotic surgery was introduced to FHMC in 2014 and has since become a popular service for patients who need complex surgeries that are minimally invasive.

Before robotics were introduced to the field, Khan said, hernia surgery required large incisions that would involve lengthy healing times and patient discomfort that necessitated strong pain medications. Some patients, he continued, would need to stay in the hospital for an extended period of time.

However, Khan said patient outcomes are significantly improved when smaller incisions are made by the robotic arm — something patients have expressed make it easier and more comfortable to heal without strong prescription medications.

“I’m sending home patients the same day — or if not, the next day,” Khan said. “Patients really like that. Allowing them to have really complex surgery done with surgeons who are more than qualified to do it, and stay in their community so they can get the care they deserve locally, is a big deal.”

Healthcare facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment and inspection process to ensure the applicant meets SRC’s proven standards and requirements, according to the SRC website.

These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, as well as an emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment.

Inspectors from the SRC visit the hospitals and educate staff in the accredited departments on best practices to help an organization improve its care and services. “It’s pretty tedious, but it’s for a good reason,” Khan noted. “It’s to make sure you’re worthy of that designation.”

SRC accredits the top hospitals, surgeons and health professionals worldwide that meet its proven standards. Receiving status as an accredited Center of Excellence means that FHMC has met nationally and internationally recognized standards.

“We’re proud to recognize Flushing Hospital for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this facility is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”

According to the Flushing hospital, not all organizations or healthcare providers pursue accreditation — and among those who do, not all meet the standards to earn it.

Earning the distinction as an SRC Center of Excellence recognizes the Flushing hospital’s utilization of advanced surgical technologies, application of proven methodologies and patient-centered approach to healthcare.

“It just shows that the standard that we hold ourselves to as an institution is very high,” Khan said. “It allows us to provide our patients with not only reassurance, but encouragement to show that the care they’ll be receiving at Flushing Hospital is world-class.”

In addition to the Center of Excellence accreditation, FHMC has also received a Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence award from Healthgrades, which recognizes hospitals that have superior outcomes in procedures like colorectal surgery and gallbladder removal, placing them in the top 10% nationally.

The hospital is accredited as a Comprehensive Center under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, which recognizes the hospitals that meet the highest standards for patient safety and quality of care nationally.

The hospital also boasts a high-performing robotic surgery division with robotic surgeons that are board-certified or board-approved and have performed countless procedures with high success rates.

For more information about Flushing Hospital Medical Center, and to find care, visit FlushingHospital.org.