English DJ Fred Again to kick off six-concert residency at Sunnyside’s East End Studios tonight

English DJ Fred Again will kick off a six-concert residency at Sunnyside’s newly-opened East End Studios Friday night, marking the first concerts at the state-of-the-art venue.

Fred Again, a Grammy-winning DJ who currently boasts around 20 million monthly listeners on music streaming platform Spotify, will play six shows at East End Studios over the next three weekends, converting the video production studios into an EDM and house party every Friday and Saturday for the rest of January.

The six Sunnyside shows were announced shortly after the re-release of “USB,” a Fred Again compilation album that the DJ has been adding to since 2022.

Fred Again will debut two new album tracks at the Sunnyside residency, he confirmed in a post on Instagram last month.

Announcing the residency, the English DJ added that that he may potentially drop more new songs at the shows, describing USB as an “infinite” album.

The six-show residency kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16, with another show scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday. Further concerts are set to kick off at the same time on Jan. 23, 24, 30 and 31.

Tickets for Friday’s residency opener are currently available on resale site Stubhub for $257, while tickets for Saturday’s show start at $262.

Fred Again, one of the biggest names in the global dance music scene, previously played three sold-out shows at Forest Hills Stadium in October 2023, while many of his recent shows have gone viral on social media due to his energetic and immersive performances.

Music publication Hot Press, meanwhile, credited the artist with delivering a performance that would “not be forgotten” at a recent show at the RDS Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The publication praised Fred Again for blending “sound, motion and emotion” during the Dublin show.

The six-show residency also marks a significant milestone for East End Studios, which opened in the neighborhood last fall.

Located at 48-37 48th St., the campus facility spans 350,000 square feet, with 91,000 square feet accounting for four full-service sound stages.