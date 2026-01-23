Grocery store to open on Bell Boulevard in Bayside, replacing Rite Aid after last year’s closure

Go Fresh 365, an Asian supermarket chain, will open a brand new location on Bell Boulevard in Bayside, replacing the former Rite Aid that closed in summer 2025. The store is expected to open later this year.

An Asian supermarket chain, Go Fresh 365, is slated to replace the former Rite Aid on Bell Boulevard in Bayside following the drug store’s closure in summer 2025. The property had been vacant since the store shut down, but Vanderbilt Realty announced it had brokered a landmark lease with the new tenant on Jan. 19.

According to Vanderbilt, Go Fresh 365 is a well-established grocery chain known for its focus on fresh, high-quality produce and everyday essentials. The location, which has a private parking lot, is expected to open later this year.

“We’re extremely proud to have facilitated this lease, which brings a respected retailer to a well-positioned Bayside property,” said Lyle Alper, vice president at Vanderbilt Realty. “It’s rewarding to see the space repurposed in a way that will serve the community for years to come. Vanderbilt Realty remains committed to delivering exceptional results for our clients and helping strengthen local neighborhoods through strategic leasing process.”

The realty company, a full-service commercial brokerage firm headquartered in Glenwood Landing, NY, said the new tenancy is a major development for Bayside that will bring fresh energy — and fresh foods — to the neighborhood.

The supermarket will support local shopping patterns, the company emphasized, creating excitement around retail revitalization and underscoring Bayside’s dynamic, family-friendly community.

Alper led the transaction and ensured the property was leased to a strong, community-oriented tenant. The team orchestrated a comprehensive leasing process, he explained, strategically presenting the opportunity to a wide array of potential candidates while prioritizing the landlords’ preference for a grocery tenant.

“This was a rare opportunity to represent a highly sought-after space and secure the ideal tenant for the property owners,” Alper said. “By prioritizing a use that serves the neighborhood’s best interests, we have ensured long-term stability for both the building and the community.”