DA Katz, AG James hosting gun buyback event with NYPD in St. Albans on Saturday

DA Katz and AG James hosted a gun buyback program in 2021 at St. Mary Magdalene Roman Catholic Church in Springfield Gardens that took nearly 80 firearms off the streets of southeast Queens.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and New York Attorney General Letitia James are once again partnering to host another gun buyback event with the NYPD in southeast Queens on Saturday, Jan. 31.

Members of the public are urged to surrender an operable handgun or assault rifle to receive a $500 bank card at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, located at 202-03 Hollis Ave. in St. Albans, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is 100% anonymous, with absolutely no questions asked.

The program will exchange a $200 bank card for an operable ghost gun or 3D-printed gun, a $75 bank card for an operable rifle or shotgun, or a $25 bank card for air guns, non-operable handguns and imitation pistols. Each weapon must be placed in a plastic or paper bag, and if you are transporting the gun or guns by car, they must be in the trunk of the vehicle. Participants can surrender as many guns as they want, but the payment limit is two ghost guns or three firearms per person.

Cash card payment is on-site after the gun is inspected and deemed operable. Guns owned by active or retired law enforcement officers or licensed gun dealers will not be accepted. For more information on the program, call 311.

Saturday will mark the 12th gun buyback program hosted by DA Katz. A total of 617 firearms have been recovered through these community events to date.