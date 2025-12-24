AG launches investigation into fatal police shooting in Far Rockaway

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) launched a probe into the death of2 9-year-old Chez Fray, who was fatally shot during an encounter with the NYPD in Far Rockaway on Dec. 21.

Police from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway responded to a 911 call of a domestic dispute inside an apartment building at 1170 Nameoke St. at approximately 12:35 a.m.

According to the NYPD, when officers arrived at the building, they went to the fourth-floor hallway, where they encountered Fray holding a boxcutter. The two female officers ordered him to drop the boxcutter, but he refused to comply and advanced towards the officers. One officer fired her stun gun and moments later the second officer discharged her service weapon, striking Fray once in the chest.

Fray was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His father Kevin Fray, who placed the 911 call, disputed the NYPD’s version of events and called on the Attorney General to launch an investigation into the fatal shooting of his son, but such a probe was mandated.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer may have caused death of a person by an act of omission.

Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.