Leasing launches for the Orchard, tallest building in LIC

Leasing began for the 824 housing units at the Orchard, located at 42-06 Orchard St. in Long Island City, on Monday, Jan. 12.

At 823 feet tall, the Orchard is Long Island City’s tallest and most architecturally significant rental tower. The 824 units include 576 market-rate apartments and 248 affordable homes, for which a housing lottery is running through Wednesday, Jan. 28.

The leasing of the units at this 70-story development was announced by BLDG Management Co., Inc., a full-service and vertically integrated real estate investment, management and development firm. The exclusive marketing and leasing agent for the Orchard is the Corcoran Group.

“We’re incredibly proud to introduce the Orchard, a project that reflects our long-standing commitment to shaping the future of Long Island City,” BLDG Management President Lloyd Goldman said. “Having owned this site for nearly 60 years, we set out to create a development that honors the neighborhood’s history and elevates its modern identity. From the residences to New York’s largest private backyard space, we’ve crafted an unparalleled living experience and look forward to welcoming our first residents as this remarkable new chapter comes to life.”

The building, which was designed by Perkins Eastman, has a facade that pairs brick, glass and metal elements with elegant vertical articulation. McCartan designed the interior of the Orchard, with it complementing the exterior with subtle expressions of industrial modernism. There is an elevated entryway that leads into a double-height lobby, which features two tailored orchard murals with ornate embellishments, as well as tall columns, natural materials and art-inspired details.

Residences at the Orchard range in size from studios to three-bedroom units. Each of these units have open layouts with high ceilings and oversized windows, which flood the interiors with natural light and frame views of the sweeping city and backyard. The kitchens have modern solid-surface countertops and matching backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, including a Samsung gas range stove, and two‑tone custom cabinetry. Each unit’s bathroom has refined, stylish tiled walls, floors and showers, as well as illuminated vanity mirrors and integrated floating sinks. Units also have washers and dryers, programmable climate control, pre-wired WiFi, solar shades and blackout shades. Certain units feature private balconies or terraces.

There is more than 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities available to residents of the Orchard. This includes a landscaped backyard on the third floor that spans 60,000 square feet, with lush plantings designed and selected by Hank White of the landscape architecture studio HMWhite. The backyard features an apple orchard with shaded paths, a resort-style pool with cabanas, three pickleball courts, a running track, an outdoor media screen for movies and events, a great lawn for picnics and relaxation, a yoga deck, a life-size chess set, an outdoor games area, barbecue grills, a large fire pit, a children’s playground and a fenced dog park.

The third floor of the Orchard also has a fieldhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center with Technogym equipment, an open-concept studio with dedicated Pilates and stretch-and-flow spaces, a full‑size indoor basketball court with a screen and film projector, a children’s playroom and an aquatic center with an indoor lap pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna.

Entertainment, leisure and dining spaces can be found on the fourth floor. Among these amenities are a multi‑sport simulator, a full-size arcade game room with ping pong and billiards tables and screening and multimedia theaters with kitchenettes. This floor also features a business center with co-working spaces, secluded work nooks and conference rooms, as well as a podcast studio and lounge. The fourth floor also has self-serve premium coffee bars, an event room and an outdoor terrace.

All the way at the top of the Orchard, on the 70th floor, is the Sky Lounge, which offers residents penthouse views of New York City. The Sky Lounge has a bar, a full-service kitchen and a seating area centered around a bespoke fireplace.

“Long Island City is one of New York’s most dynamic residential markets, with strong demand for full-service living,” Corcoran Group Executive Vice President of New Developments Jodi Stasse said. “The Orchard takes that lifestyle to the next level with striking architecture, thoughtfully designed interiors and expansive outdoor spaces. From rooftop dining and coworking lounges to pet-friendly areas and courts for basketball and pickleball, every detail is curated to inspire. It’s a community with something for everyone—where convenience meets sophistication.”

The Orchard has a 24-hour attended lobby and offers on-site services powered by LIVunLtd. Among these services are move-in assistance, home setup, pet care, fitness programming, custom events and more. A covered entryway for vehicles makes pickups and drop-offs easy and leads directly to a 2-story garage with 207 parking spaces available for residents to rent. Some of the other amenities available at the Orchard include bike storage, a mail room, a package room with refrigerated storage, resident storage units and a dog washing facility. Additionally, there will be 14,550 square feet of retail space expected to open late in 2026 on Jackson Avenue.

Some of the notable nearby features include Gantry Plaza State Park, MoMA PS1, the Noguchi Museum and the Museum of the Moving Image. There are also train stations in the area for the 7, E, M, F, G, N, R and W subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road. The New York City Ferry is within close proximity to the Orchard as well.

There is currently an on-site leasing office, with tours now available for eight model residences, which were designed by Lori Bruno Interiors. These model homes feature hand-painted wallpapers, custom fabrics and curated artwork, creating layered, tactile spaces.

Construction of the Orchard is being performed by Triton Construction, with Thornton Tomasetti serving as the project’s structural engineer. Move-ins are expected to begin as early as February 2026. The starting prices of the units range from the mid-$3,000s to over $10,000. The pricing of units is subject to change. Those interested in learning more about the Orchard, including availability or scheduling an appointment with Corcoran New Development, can visit theorchardlic.com or call 718-252-2222.