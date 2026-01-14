Make the Road Action endorses Brian Romero in race to succeed González-Rojas

Brian Romero is running to succeed Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas in the 34th Assembly District. Photo via Brian Romero.

Make the Road Action, the political arm of the influential immigrant non-profit Make the Road New York, has endorsed Brian Romero in the race to succeed Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas in the 34th Assembly District.

Romero, a state Sen. Kristen Gonzalez staffer who previously served as González-Rojas’s chief-of-staff, is running to replace his former boss after González-Rojas announced a campaign to primary State Sen. Jessica Ramos in the 13th Senate District.

Palestinian-American organizer Aber Kawas has also filed to run for the seat, as has local community board member Andreas Migias.

The 34th Assembly District, including parts of Astoria, East Elmhurst, Corona and Jackson Heights, is a majority-Latino community, boasting one of the largest immigrant populations in the state.

Announcing its endorsement last week, Make the Road Action touted Romero’s “people-powered” campaign rooted in the local community.

Yimy B, a Queens resident and a member of Make the Road Action, pointed to Romero’s “tireless work” advocating for healthcare access and housing affordablity during his time as a staffer to both Gonzalez and González-Rojas.

“As a queer person, it is essential for me to have someone who understands our neighborhood and the challenges we face. I know that Brian is ready to roll up his sleeves to stand up for our people,” Yimy B said in a statement announcing the Make the Road endorsement. “I’m excited to join this people-powered campaign and go door to door to make sure my community votes for Brian Romero for Assembly.”

The son of Colombian immigrants, Romero said he was honored to receive the endorsement from Make the Road Action.

“As the son of immigrants and an organizer, I’ve long admired the leadership, staff, and members who fight every day for dignity and justice,” Romero said. “Together, we’ve delivered tenant protections, expanded healthcare access for immigrant families, and made progress toward ensuring the rich pay their fair share.”

Romero has also received endorsements from a number of high-profile local elected officials, including González-Rojas and Assembly Members Catalina Cruz and Tony Simone. Council Member Sandy Nurse and former Council Member Danny Dromm have also endorsed Romero in the race.

Council Member Julie Won and Assembly Member Steven Raga became the latest elected officials to endorse Romero earlier in January.

Won touted Romero’s dedication to the local community and his committment to affordable housing as key reasons for her endorsement.

“We have worked together to advance affordable housing in Queens, to advocate for NYCHA tenants and to deliver resources to our working-class tenants,” Won said in a statement.

Raga, meanwhile, credited Romero for “serving his community diligently” as a staffer for both Gonzalez and González-Rojas.

“As a staffer, he has supported advocacy for the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) equity budget campaign, advocated for NYCHA tenants and addressed food insecurity,” Raga said.

Romero is also a member of the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), but the organization opted to endorse Kawas in the race for González-Rojas’s soon-to-be-vacant seat.

The DSA, increasingly influential since the election of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, has backed a number of candidates in elections across Western Queens. However, the group is arguably less influential in the 34th Assembly District than it is in the neighboring 36th District, formerly represented by Mamdani.

Mamdani has reportedly indicated that he plans to support Kawas, who grew up in Brooklyn before moving to the district in 2024, according to a report in City & State.