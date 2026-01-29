Suspect smashed unopened bottle into man’s face at Jackson Heights nightclub: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly smashing a full and unopened beer bottle into the face of another club patron on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked a man in front of a Roosevelt Avenue bar after closing time on the morning of Friday, Jan. 23.

Police report that the two men had words in front of Hairo’s Nightclub at 81-08 Roosevelt Ave. just before 4:15 p.m. and, as the argument grew more heated, the suspect pulled out an unopened beer bottle that he may have purchased inside the bar before leaving. He weaponized the glass bottle, striking the 27-year-old victim in the face causing a laceration and a fractured jaw, police said, adding that the tough guy took off running westbound on Roosevelt Avenue toward Woodside.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the injured man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Jan. 28 and describe him as having a light complexion. On the morning of the attack, he was wearing a red baseball cap, a black and white jacket over a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans and red sneakers. In a second surveillance image shows the suspect inside the club without the jacket but wearing clear-rimmed eyeglasses.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Jan. 25, the 115th Precinct has reported 19 felony assaults so far in 2026, 19 fewer than the 38 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 50%, according to the most recent CompStat report.