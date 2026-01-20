Get ready for a culinary showdown as Pig Beach hosts the ultimate watch party to see their very own Chef Matt Abdoo go head-to-head with the legendary Bobby Flay, airing on Jan. 29 at 8:30 p.m.

The BBQ restaurant, located at 35-37 36th St. in Astoria, is hosting the watch party for the episode premiere to see if Abdoo can bring the heat and take home the win on an all-new episode of “Beat Bobby Flay” on the Food Network.

Abdoo has been a regular on Beat Bobby Flay in the past as a guest and judge, but the new episode particularly stands out for him as this is the first time the acclaimed chef has been placed as a competitor against Flay, with the ultimate bragging rights on the line for Pig Beach’s co-owner and executive chef.

Abdoo, who has an extensive background in fine Italian dining, was the Chef de Cuisine of Del Posto, which earned a four-star rating from the New York Times during his eight-year tenure. He took his knack for BBQ to the next level in 2015 at the Memphis in May World Championship after earning 1st place poultry and 2nd place whole hog titles as part of team Salty Rinse, which led to the opening of Pig Beach, with popular locations in NYC in Brooklyn and Astoria, along with a location in West Palm Beach.

“Beat Bobby Flay,” now in its 40th season, is one of Food Network’s most popular and long-running programs, offering professional chefs the opportunity to show off their skills and try to outcook Flay in his own kitchen. The showdown features a boxing-style competition, complete with a bell for each round, a live audience, celebrity guests, and judges.

The watch party, hosted at Pig Beach, is a great way to start the weekend early and unwind with delicious BBQ and drinks while watching Chef Abdoo duke it out with Flay to see who will land on top by the end of the episode.

To learn more about the watch party of view Pig Beach’s menu, visit their website or follow them at @pigbeachqueens.