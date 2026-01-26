Photos | Queens gets nearly a foot of snow from Sunday’s storm

Sunday’s winter snowstorm brought significant snowfall across New York City, with some areas reportedly receiving more than a foot, as of late Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall in Queens ranged from 9.7 inches to 11.1 inches. This included 9.7 inches at LaGuardia Airport and 10.3 inches at JFK Airport, as of Monday at midnight, 10.5 inches in Bellerose, as of Sunday at 5:10 p.m., 11 inches in Howard Beach, as of Sunday at 8 p.m., and 11.1 inches in Whitestone, as of Sunday at 9:13 p.m.

Much of the borough received 8-12 inches of snow, which was on the stronger side of Friday’s prediction. It is also possible that more snow will fall on Monday until 1 p.m.

Below are some images from Sunday’s snowstorm across Queens.