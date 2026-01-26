Photos | Queens gets nearly a foot of snow from Sunday’s storm
A man runs a snowblower through a sidewalk in Astoria Sunday.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Sunday’s winter snowstorm brought significant snowfall across New York City, with some areas reportedly receiving more than a foot, as of late Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall in Queens ranged from 9.7 inches to 11.1 inches. This included 9.7 inches at LaGuardia Airport and 10.3 inches at JFK Airport, as of Monday at midnight, 10.5 inches in
Bellerose, as of Sunday at 5:10 p.m., 11 inches in Howard Beach, as of Sunday at 8 p.m., and 11.1 inches in Whitestone, as of Sunday at 9:13 p.m.
Much of the borough received 8-12 inches of snow, which was on the stronger side of
Friday’s prediction. It is also possible that more snow will fall on Monday until 1 p.m.
Below are some images from Sunday’s snowstorm across Queens.
There were some Queens residents who were able to venture out to Astoria Park. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Astoria Park made for a fun sledding area for kids. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
A man with his dog at Astoria Park. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Police officers check in on a homeless man who made a makeshift shelter on 30th Avenue in Astoria. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
This bus on Astoria Boulevard was still running, thanks to reinforced tires. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Despite the extreme weather, people still had access to the bus. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Some subway lines were still running. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
A delivery driver attempts to make their way through the snow. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Snow plows move through Astoria Boulevard. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Workers put a lot of effort in to removing snow from the roadways and sidewalks. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Some Queens residents braved the elements to walk their dogs. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
34th Avenue in Jackson Heights. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
A man runs a snow blower through Bay Terrace. Photo by Ethan Marshall
Snow plowing occurred late into the evening. Photo by Ethan Marshall
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
The Astoria Park Bridge saw little use. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Visibility was low from the Whitestone Bridge. Photo by Eugena Pechenaya
Many people’s cars got buried in the snow. Photo by Ethan Marshall
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Bikes also got buried in the snow. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
The snow in Richmond Hill. Photo by Robert Pozarycki
Photo by Robert Pozarycki
Photo by Robert Pozarycki
Photo by Robert Pozarycki