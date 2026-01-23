How Queens residents can prepare for Sunday’s winter snowstorm

At least four to eight inches of snow is expected to fall during Sunday’s storm, which has the potential to be the biggest snowstorm to hit New York City in years.

A massive snowstorm is expected to hit New York City this Sunday, and Queens residents should make sure they are prepared to endure it.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 31% chance that between four and eight inches of snow will fall during the storm, which is expected to hit Queens and the rest of New York City from Sunday at 4 a.m. to Monday at 1 p.m. There is also a 29% chance that snowfall will reach 8 to 12 inches.

In addition to the heavy snowfall, the temperature is expected to be 23 or 24 degrees, with 16 miles per hour of wind, making it feel like -2 degrees. The cold weather and snow will make sidewalks very slippery. It could also make driving very difficult, even after roads are plowed.

Depending on the severity of the storm, this could be the biggest snowstorm to hit New York City in years. Even after the storm finishes, the snow is not expected to experience much melting, if at all, in the days that follow due to frigid air.

On Saturday, before the storm hits, there will be extremely low temperatures. Queens is expected to have temperatures between 12 and 19 degrees, with 16 miles per hour of wind making it feel like 3 degrees.

🚨Heads up for the weekend into Monday. From Friday through Wednesday, NYC is facing a prolonged stretch of extreme cold that could reach historic and record breaking levels, alongside a winter storm with snow. Snow could begin as early as late Saturday night and last into Monday… pic.twitter.com/TcF131bYEA — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) January 22, 2026

Governor Kathy Hochul has already declared a state of emergency due to the coming winter storm.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani encourages New York City residents to sign up for NotifyNYC in order to receive alerts and updates on the storm and its impact in real time.

We take extreme weather seriously because keeping New Yorkers safe and informed is the job.



With storms expected this weekend, I’m urging everyone across the city to sign up for NotifyNYC for real-time alerts and updates.



Follow @NotifyNYC or text NOTIFYNYC to 692-692 to stay… pic.twitter.com/bDovw9XIwf — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 23, 2026

On Thursday, Mamdani ordered the Department of Homeless Services to begin connecting unhoused individuals to safe shelters in order to protect them from the rough elements. On Friday, highways and major streets were being sprayed with water and salt to prevent ice from bonding to the pavement.

In the days before the storm hits, Queens residents should make sure they have proper heat in their homes to make sure they are comfortable. They should also stock up on food so they have enough to eat to make it through the storm. Avoiding travel, especially by car, is highly recommended. There is also a risk that at least some subway lines will be delayed or closed due to the snowfall.

It may behoove some residents to have a shovel and/or salt at the ready to try and clear walkways at or near their homes. Cars parked outside are sure to get buried in snow as well, so be prepared to dig them out and brush off the snow.

At JFK Airport and LaGuardia Airport in Queens, the Port Authority announced that airport staff, snow removal equipment and centralized emergency operations centers (EOC) are in place to support coordinated real-time operations throughout the storm. Those who have flights scheduled this weekend are recommended to check with their airlines for updated information on their flights before leaving for the airport, or to check the Federal Aviation Administration website for any FAA programs that may affect flight operations at their departure or arrival airport.