Queens hit hard by another heavy winter snowstorm

snow
Queens is being hit hard by another snowstorm, which has brought more than two feet of snow to certain parts of the borough, as of Monday morning.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Just as the snow from the winter storm that struck New York City last month was beginning to melt away, another powerful snowstorm hit the city yesterday and is expected to continue into this afternoon. As snow continues to fall and the wind howls, Queens has already seen as much, if not more, snowfall than the previous storm.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
The National Weather Service estimates that, as of Monday morning, there has been 17 inches of snow in Jackson Heights, 15.1 inches of snow at LaGuardia Airport, 15 inches in Astoria, Elmhurst and JFK Airport and 11 inches in Little Neck. With the snow still coming down, this total will go up even more later in the day.

A travel ban was issued to keep people off the dangerous roads. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Many people spent Sunday morning shopping for food and supplies in preparation for the snowstorm. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Gusts of up to 50 miles per hour and winds reaching the high-30s have added to the severity of the weather, making it all the more important for Queens residents to stay inside.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Some people have braved the conditions Monday. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
A woman’s umbrella was turned inside out by the strong winds. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The extreme weather has also resulted in power outages across certain parts of the city, including thousands of homes in the Rockaways. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards has advised Rockaway residents experiencing outages to go to one of the three warming centers in the area for heat. The three locations are Far Rockaway High School, at 8-21 Bay 25th St., Beach Channel High School, located at 100-00 Beach Channel Dr., and P.S. 43, which can be found at 160 Beach 29th St.

Snow plows have been actively clearing the roads in the borough, with a majority of streets having recently been plowed. However, those who try to brave the weather and drive should drive slowly, as roads may be slippery. A vehicle restriction is in effect across all of New York City until 12 p.m. More information on what streets have been plowed and when can be found on the PlowNYC tracker.

Snow plows have been hard at work since Sunday night to clear up the roads. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ethan Marshall

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has deployed more than 2,600 sanitation workers for 12-hour shifts, 2,300 snow plows and 700 salt spreaders across the city to assist with clearing the roads.

Thank you to @NYCDCAS for working around the clock during this historic blizzard,” Mamdani said on X.

One of he salt spreaders in action in Queens. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Despite the extreme weather, some public transportation outlets remained open. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Robert Pozarycki
Photo by Robert Pozarycki

Richards has expressed gratitude toward the New York City workers for putting in all the time and effort since last night to try and make the roads accessible.

