Renderings unveiled for residential development Arverne East Building D in Edgemere

New renderings have been shown off for Arverne East Building D at 116 Beach 36th St. in Edgemere, which marks the first phase of the 116-acre Arverne East development.

This 10-story residential building will span 355,000 square feet and have 320 total housing units, including 230 affordable rental apartments and 90 affordable homes for purchase.

The renderings show the property featuring an open-sided triangle footprint with a central landscaped courtyard. A stepped massing is planned for the east wing as a way to make space for expansive private terraces facing south toward the water. There will also be two setbacks on the southern end of the west wing. The rendering also shows the building’s facade being made of red brick and white paneling surrounding a grid of recessed windows. The two roof levels have photovoltaic canopies.

The 230 rental units are planned to be located on the west wing of the development. These apartments, which will range from studios to three-bedroom units, are intended for households earning up to 100% of the area median income. Of the 230 units, 35 will be designated as supportive housing units meant for formerly homeless individuals. Another unit will be occupied by a live-in superintendent.

Arverne East Building D will have the 90 homeownership apartments in the east wing. Like the rental apartments, these residences range from studios to three-bedroom units and will include a unit for a live-in superintendent. They are intended for households that earn between 80% and 100% of the area median income.

Planned amenities for residents at Arverne East Building D include a lobby, a mail room, indoor and outdoor recreational spaces, a fitness center, bike storage, a community facility spanning approximately 8,000 square feet, 6,800 square feet of retail space and an additional residential parking lot nearby, to the west of Beach 38th Street.

FXCollaborative designed Arverne East Building D. It is being developed in a joint effort between L+M Development Partners, Urbane Development, the Bluestone Organization, Mega Contracting Group Development and Triangle Equities Development Company. This development team also recently secured $278.8 million in construction financing for the project.

In addition to the $278.8 million financing, the project is also being supported by a combination of tax-exempt bond financing, 4% as-of-right low-income housing credits, energy tax credits and subsidy loans from the New York City Housing Development Corporation, the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, New York State Homes and Community Renewal and the Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Arverne East Building D will take part in the Housing Development Corporation and the Department of Housing Preservation’s New Construction Finance Program, the Extremely Low-and Low-Income Affordability (ELLA) Program, to ensure the apartments have affordable housing. Additionally, $43 million is being provided for the homeownership apartments by the Department of Housing Preservation’s Open Door Program and the New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Affordable Homeownership Opportunity Program. The New York City Council and Queens Borough President are also allowing for the utilization of Resolution A funds for the project.

The building is being engineered to meet the Passive Housing standards. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has already awarded the project for being planned with energy efficiency and carbon reduction in mind. Sustainable design elements include the photovoltaic array, geothermal loop connection and bioswale gardens to treat and retain stormwater.

There is access to mass transportation near the property. This includes the Beach 36th Street subway station and the Beach 44th Street subway station, which both provide service for the A train, and bus stops for the Q22 and QM17 lines.

Arverne East Building D is expected to be completed and open in 2028.