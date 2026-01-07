St. Albans mother indicted after allegedly killing her baby boy in his father’s Jamaica home: DA

A Queens grand jury indicted a St. Albans mother on murder in the second degree for intentionally causing the death of her 15-month-old son in the home of her baby’s father late last month.

Nicole Boodhai, 28, of 155th Street, was ordered held without bail after she was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court Wednesday for allegedly killing her boy Charlie Ramraykha on Dec. 29, when she was found in a locked bathroom with the lifeless child.

According to the indictment and investigation, on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, Boodhai and her toddler son were inside the two-story family residence at 108-33 157th St., where the boy resided with his father and extended family. The child’s father left for work at 8 a.m. while Boodhai and the child slept. Other relatives were present inside the house. The child’s father returned at 10:45 a.m. and observed Boodhai and their child still asleep. He then left the home a second time.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., Boodhai called the child’s father and told him that she had killed their son and intended to kill herself, the charges allege. He immediately called his mother, who lived on the first floor of the home, and asked her to check on the defendant and their child. The victim’s grandmother gained entry to the second floor and discovered a locked bathroom door. With the assistance of another relative, they managed to open the bathroom door and saw Boodhai lying in the bathtub with blood around her and the toddler victim in her arms — unconscious and unresponsive.

The relatives called 911 and the responding officers from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica responded to the home and removed the child from the bathroom and attempted to resuscitate him. EMS rushed both the mother and child to Jamaica Hospital. Ramraykha was pronounced dead a short time later, while Boodhai was listed in stable condition. She was treated for lacerations to her wrists and for psychiatric evaluation.

“This is an extraordinary tragedy,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “As alleged, the defendant intentionally caused the unnatural death of her own 15-month-old son. By all accounts, Charlie was a healthy and vivacious toddler. The investigation into the manner of the child’s death is ongoing and we extend our sincere condolences to Charlie’s family as they mourn this unimaginable loss.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise remanded Boodhai into custody without bail and ordered her to return to court on Feb. 19. If convicted, Boodhai faces up to 25 years to life in prison.