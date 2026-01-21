Suspect remains at large following unprovoked assault of MTA worker at Jackson Heights transit hub: NYPD

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect who is wanted for an unprovoked assault on an on-duty MTA worker in Jackson Heights.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who allegedly assaulted an on-duty MTA worker in an unprovoked attack inside the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street transit hub on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 18.

Police from the 115th Precinct and Transit District 20 responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress on the Flushing-bound 7 train platform at around 5:40 p.m. and found the injured 46-year-old NYC Transit employee, who was working as a platform controller when a stranger approached him and asked, “Do you know me?”

The two became involved in a verbal dispute that escalated into violence when the suspect punched him in the face with a closed fist, causing pain and dizziness, before running out of the station onto Roosevelt Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Police said there were no weapons involved during the unprovoked attack. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with minor injuries.

There was no effect on 7 line service, according to an MTA spokeswoman.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Jan. 20 and described him as having a light complexion with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, clear-framed eyeglasses, a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this unprovoked assault is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Jan. 18, the 115th Precinct has reported 15 felony assaults so far in 2026, 16 fewer than the 31 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 51.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also down in the precinct with two reported so far this year, two fewer than the four reported at the same point in 2025, a decrease of 50%, according to CompStat.