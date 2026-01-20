Suspect slashed teen during argument at Seneca Avenue subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly slashed a teenager during an argument in Ridgewood.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood and Transit District 33 are looking for a suspect who allegedly slashed a 16-year-old boy in broad daylight during an argument at the Seneca Avenue subway station on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 19.

Police say the victim was standing at the entrance of the M train station at the intersection of Palmetto Street and Seneca Avenue at around 1 p.m. when a stranger approached him and engaged him in a verbal dispute, which quickly escalated into violence when the suspect allegedly slashed him in the back of his head before running off in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the location and transported the youngster to Wykoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect and described him as having a light complexion with long dark unkempt hair, who wore a black winter jacket, distinctive gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Jan. 18, the 104th Precinct has reported 15 felony assaults so far this year, three more than the dozen reported at the same point in 2025, an increase of 25%, according to the most recent CompStat report.