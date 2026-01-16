Two suspects wanted for violent carjacking in Corona that left two men slashed and hospitalized: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects, who allegedly slashed two men during a carjacking in Corona.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are searching for two alleged carjackers who slashed a motorist and his passenger before stealing his car in Corona on the night of Saturday, Jan. 3.

The 18-year-old driver had just parked his 2025 Hyundai Elantra sedan near the intersection of Martense Avenue and 101st Street at around 10:40 p.m. and got out of the vehicle with his 24-year-old male passenger when they were approached by two strangers. One of the suspects began talking to the driver when he suddenly brandished a knife and allegedly slashed him across the head before snatching his keys, police said. The other suspect pulled out a knife and allegedly slashed the passenger on his right arm. The perpetrators then jumped into the Hyundai and sped away, traveling northbound on Martense Avenue toward Van Doren Street.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victims to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in the confines of the 110th Precinct.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the two suspects and described them as having light complexions. One wore a black hooded jacket, light-colored pants, a black backpack and gray sneakers. His accomplice wore a black hooded jacket, black pants, a black backpack and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Jan. 11, the 110th Precinct has reported a half dozen robberies so far in 2026, seven fewer than the 13 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 53.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report. The precinct reported 20 felony assaults so far this year, the same number of cases reported at the same point in 2025, according to CompStat.