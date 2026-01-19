The ultimate Galentine’s guide to western Queens.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you’re single or coupled up, there’s no better time to celebrate the friends who show up for you throughout the year than with a Galentine’s Day get-together.

Western Queens is filled with incredible spots to host your squad—from rejuvenating spa retreats to high-energy karaoke and world-class dining. Here are the top destinations to ensure this year’s Galentine’s celebration is your best one yet.

Planet Sis Candles Galentine’s workshops

Planet Sis has a list of Galentine’s events throughout western Queens for the week of Valentine’s, giving girls’ night a creative twist with events like wax melt making, perfume making, candle making, and even a perfume floral arrangement class. The fun workshops are perfect for a night out, focusing on self-care and basking in the moment with friends to make something for yourself or a loved one while indulging in drinks and bites at local spots. Visit their website to view event dates and sign up.

Instagram: planetsisco

planetsis.co

Sunday Studios offers a space to meet with friends and unwind while indulging in nail services, like their meditative manicure or a hot stone pedicure, set in a relaxing living room-style setting with comfortable couches to recharge. The nail salon is known for its non-toxic nail polish brand and for events that let guests connect and meet new people.

54-02 2nd St., LIC

347-507-1065

dearsundays.com

Instagram: @sundays_studio

Afterlife KTV

Afterlife KTV is a sleek, upscale karaoke bar with a futuristic setting and an array of private rooms featuring an expansive library of tunes. The venue pairs great music and fun with Chinese BBQ, including skewers, crispy wings, fried oysters, and more, along with incredible drinks.

42-63 Hunter St., LIC

347-315-2077

afterlifelic.com

Instagram: @afterlifektv

56709

56709 is a Japanese City Pop-themed cocktail bar with cozy couches and pink neon lights, set amid vintage decor like retro phones and artwork. The stylish bar features a menu of specialty cocktails inspired by Japanese City Pop artists and anime characters like Pikachu and Usagi from Sailor Moon. The space is perfect for drinks and bites, with food inspired by Gulp, the Taiwanese eatery in front of the speakeasy, including braised pork over rice and mala fries.

42-45 27th St., LIC

56709nyc.com

Instagram: @56709nyc

Afternoon Tea

Get the girls together for afternoon tea, complete with ornate tea cups and saucers, and an array of handmade treats from WhiskPastry, including cucumber tea sandwiches, buttermilk biscuits, and sweet pastries. The tea experience is set amongst the floral cafe, with cozy tables filled and surrounded by flowers.

Ora La Casa de las Flores

42-08 43rd Ave., Sunnyside

718-255-1609

orabytangni.com

Instagram: @ora_lacasadelasflores

CityPickle

CityPickle is a great place for a Galentine’s day meet-up for an afternoon of pickleball, followed by indulging in the club’s full bar and restaurant, including snacks like guacamole and chips, and tacos, along with house cocktails, including yuzu aperol spritz and margarita pitchers. Early birds can hit the court in the morning and enjoy an after-play brunch with menu items like avocado toast and egg-and-cheese sliders.

9-03 44th Rd., LIC

city-pickle.com

Instagram: @citypickle

Lily’s

Lily’s brings vintage vibes and a cozy meet-up space for brunch or dinner with the girl, whether you’re planning a dinner meet-up after work or want to stop by on the weekends. The venue has a variety of weekday events, like trivia night, and Steak frites and martinis on Wednesday nights for $30. For weekend meet-ups, check out Lily’s Late Checkout, including a live DJ and Dancing, starting at 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

30-95 33rd St., Astoria

718-267-2735

lilyastoria.com

Instagram: @lilysastoria

Spa Castle

Spa Castle offers the ultimate relaxation experience at a three-story wellness destination with a variety of saunas, hydrotherapy pools, and additional amenities, including facials and massages. If you want to get your friend group together for a day of relaxation and recharging, the nearby spa is a great place to visit for a Galentine’s Day meet-up.

131-10 11th Ave., College Point

718-939-6300

spacastleusa.com

Instagram: @spacastlenewyork