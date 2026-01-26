DSA endorses Claire Valdez in 7th Congressional District

The New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has endorsed Assembly Member Claire Valdez’s campaign to succeed U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez in the 7th Congressional District, pledging that Valdez’s campaign will be “powered by the same volunteer army” that helped propel Mayor Zohran Mamdani to victory last year.

NYC DSA Co-Chair Gustavo Gordillo joined DSA members at Brooklyn’s Macri Triangle on Friday morning to announce the endorsement and described Valdez as a “leader who stands with workers.”

“Claire was there when Starbucks workers fought for better working conditions and struck were out on the picket line. Claire was there when New York’s nurses at Mount Sinai, at Presbyterian at Montefiore have fought the unsafe staffing conditions at those hospitals,” Gordillo said as chants of “Claire was there” erupted from DSA members.

Valdez and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso have announced campaigns to succeed Velázquez in the 7th Congressional District after the veteran lawmaker announced last year that she would not seek re-election after 16 terms in office.

In a race between two progressive candidates, the race appears to have caused a split between traditional progressive Democrats and the DSA.

Valdez has picked up endorsements from Mamdani and the United Auto Workers, while Velázquez and several City Council Members have backed Reynoso’s campaign.

Valdez had long been expected to pick up the DSA endorsement as a member of the State Socialists in Office voting bloc and officially did so last Friday after the organization voted in a landslide to endorse her for the seat.

Gordillo said the 7th Congressional District represents one of the most left-leaning in the city, noting that Mamdani defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo by 43 points in the Democratic mayoral primary last June. He added that the district has a history of “socialist organizing” among both native-born and immigrant residents.

The DSA, meanwhile, described the district as having a “long legacy” of advocating for the working-class, stating that the district elected the first Puerto Rican woman to Congress when Velázquez was elected in 1992.

By electing Valdez, Gordillo said, the district can “lead the fight” to abolish ICE and advocate for workers’ dignity.

“Claire Valdez is the candidate to continue and expand this district’s legacy,” Gordillo said.

Valdez, meanwhile, said she is “beyond honored” to receive the DSA endorsement, stating that she found her “political home” in the organization seven years ago.

She said the “slow and steady” hard work of DSA organizing had helped deliver Mamdani’s victory in the mayoral election last year, adding that the DSA is prepared to “do it all again” this year.

“We need democratic socialists in Congress,” she said, adding that New Yorkers are being “crushed” by the affordability crisis and “terrorized” by ICE.

“Championing working people is at the very heart of our agenda in every single way,” she said.

The DSA has also endorsed Samantha Kattan to replace Valdez in the 37th Assembly District, touting her decade of experience organizing and advocating for tenants’ rights. Pia Rahman, a former DSA member who recently served as campaign manager for Assembly candidate Brian Romero, has also filed to run for the seat.