Rep. Nydia Velázquez to speak during farewell brunch at Ridgewood Democratic Club

Now that U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez is officially stepping down from her seat representing the 7th congressional district in New York, starting a race stacked with local representatives all vying to fill her shoes, the Ridgewood Democratic Club (RDC) announced she will be speaking at their annual membership brunch honoring some local leaders for their years of service.

Originally planned for last weekend on Jan. 25, the event was postponed to the following week due to the severe snowstorm. Now, the brunch will take place at the RDC’s headquarters, located at 60-70 Putnam Ave., at 11 a.m. on Feb. 1 and is open to members for free and the public for a $30 admission fee.

“RDC has hosted U.S. Rep. Velázquez a the club many times over the years, and she is always a passionate speaker who advocates for social justice and takes time to listen to audience members’ concerns afterwards,” said RDC President Janet Westcott.

Other attendees being honored for their public service include former Myrtle Avenue BID Director Ted Renz, Principal Court Attorney Jasmine Valle-Bueno, who works for the Administrative Supreme Court Judge in Queens, and a special dedication to retired Assembly Member Cathy Nolan, who represented Ridgewood and District 37 for, coincidentally, 37 years. Velázquez announced late last year she will not to run again, choosing to retire at the end of this year and completing her 16th term as a U.S. representative.

Nicknamed “La Luchadore” due to her Puerto Rican heritage and willingness to fight for her progressive agenda, Mayor Zohran Mamdani made special note to thank her for her service and for speaking at his democratic primary victory party early last year. Despite her earlier support of Mamdani, Velázquez endorsed Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to replace her and Brian Romero for his vacant Assembly seat, going against the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)’s picks.

From Puerto Rico to Brooklyn, Rep. @NydiaVelazquez has always been a champion and tireless advocate for immigrants, small businesses and working families. Your grace and fight showed us what real leadership looks like. From the bottom of my heart, thank you La Luchadora. pic.twitter.com/wN4TRjZH9n — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 20, 2025

Currently, nine local politicians from the City Council, Senate and Assembly all around Brooklyn and Queens have thrown their hat into the race. While they all scrap it out to find who will replace her, Velázquez will play out her final year in office, visiting other institutions she was a staple of, much like the RDC.

“RDC is excited to celebrate Velázquez’s many achievements in her three decades of public service and leadership, including breaking barriers as the first Hispanic woman to serve on the NYC City Council and the first Puerto Rican woman to serve in Congress,” Westcott said.