7 train rider assaulted in Jackson Heights after she asked woman to move away from her: NYPD

A woman riding a 7 train was allegedly attacked by a female after the 36-year-old victim asked her to move away from her, a law enforcement source said.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are looking for a mean lady who allegedly assaulted a woman she was arguing with on a 7 train on the night of Saturday, Jan. 24.

Police say the 36-year-old victim was riding in a Manhattan-bound 7 train approaching the Jackson Heights-74th Street transit hub on Roosevelt Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. when a stranger entered her car and brushed up against her. The two women became involved in a verbal dispute when the victim asked the perpetrator to move. The stranger became irate, punched her multiple times in the face and kicked her repeatedly, according to a law enforcement source.

The suspect remained on the southbound 7 train after the victim got off at the station. She suffered a concussion but no broken bones, the police source said.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect from inside the subway car and described her as having a dark complexion with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black winter jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, with black sweatpants with white stripes down the legs. She also wore a red head covering and a pair of headphones.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to her arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Feb. 1, the 115th Precinct has reported two dozen felony assaults so far in 2026, 21 fewer than the 45 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 53.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report, Transit crimes are also down in the precinct with two reported so far this year, three fewer than the five reported at the same point in 2025, a decrease of 60%, according to CompStat.