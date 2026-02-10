AABR unveils newly renovated Queens Hub in College Point

AABR, Inc., one of the largest service providers for individuals with autism and developmental disabilities in the New York region, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated Queens Hub at the organization’s headquarters and service center in College Point on Feb. 9.

According to a news release from the organization, the space was transformed into a modern, welcoming environment designed specifically for individuals in AABR’s Program Without Walls.

The space now features sensory-friendly elements to support regulation and comfort, the news release said, along with flexible gathering spaces for group activities, planning and social connection.

A small library of books is also available to participants for learning and enrichment, along with collaborative games and activities designed to encourage teamwork, communication and social engagement among participants.

The Queens Hub now serves as a home base for 75 individuals in the WoW program, which provides access to a variety of community-based activities that promote skill development, socialization and community integration.

The organization said the event represents a significant milestone for AABR — which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year — and reflects its ongoing commitment to creating spaces that promote independence, dignity and inclusion.

“We created a space where individuals feel comfortable, empowered and eager to engage with their peers and community,” said Libby Traynor, CEO of AABR. “Every design choice, from the sensory-friendly features to the collaborative activity areas, was made with the goal of fostering genuine connection and supporting each person’s journey toward greater independence.”

AABR program participants engage in activities including volunteering at food pantries and local organizations, visiting museums, libraries and cultural institutions, and participating in neighborhood events in public spaces throughout Queens and New York City.

Through these community-based experiences, the news release said, participants develop essential life skills including community interaction and social communication, money management and financial literacy, travel training and public transportation navigation, as well as confidence, independence and self-advocacy.

Elected officials and representatives from local organizations joined with AABR leadership to officially open the clubhouse on Monday, including Councilwoman Vickie Paladino; Gina Bittner, director of Health and Human Services; Queensborough President Donovan Richards Jr.; Queens Community Board No. 7 member Barbara McHugh; A Better College Point Civic Association Members Elizabeth Cuccia and Mirjana Karcic; Joshual Simanowitz of NYS Assembly Member Sam Berger’s Office; and David I. Troise, Jr. of NYS Senator Toby Ann Stavisky’s Office.

AABR, Inc. is a Queens-based nonprofit organization that supports more than 1,000 individuals and their families across New York City. To learn more about AABR and its programs, visit AABR.org.