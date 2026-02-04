AABR nonprofit ‘hops’ for joy while celebrating 70th anniversary in St. Albans

AABR Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to individuals with autism and developmental disabilities, celebrated its 70th anniversary with a Sock Hop community event at its St. Albans location on Jan. 31.

AABR Inc. members and staff were “hopping” for joy as the nonprofit, located in St. Albans, celebrated its 70th anniversary with a Sock Hop community event on Jan. 31.

Over 150 guests attended the evening celebration that featured classic ‘50s rock-and-roll hits by Elvis Presley, Bill Haley and the Comets, and Ritchie Valens, serving as blast-from-the-past from the era the nonprofit was founded.

Elvis and the Pink Ladies were “in the building” as staff and attendees embraced the theme donned in classic ‘50s attire, such as poodle skirts, varsity jackets, cuffed jeans and saddle shoes. The costumes added to the nostalgia as guests kept the energy high on the dance floor.

Attendees also enjoyed burgers and root beer floats — classic food staples popularized during the era.

The event, organized at the location of AABR’s St. Pascal’s Day Program, honored the organization’s dedication to individuals with autism and developmental disabilities.

Since its founding in 1956, a news release from AABR said, the nonprofit has grown from a small community organization into one of the largest service providers for individuals with developmental disabilities in the New York region, supporting more than 1,000 individuals and their families across New York City.

“Reaching our 70th anniversary is a testament to the dedication of countless staff members, families and community partners who believe so strongly in our mission,” said Libby Traynor, CEO of AABR. “AABR’s founders could only have dreamed that the organization would grow and provide critical services for so many individuals. Together we will reach new heights, expand our programs and ensure that every individual receives the support and opportunities they deserve,” she continued.

The news release said AABR’s day program, which has operated in St. Albans since the 1990s, exemplifies AABR’s commitment to creating welcoming, engaging environments where individuals can thrive.

AABR’s services offer daily activities that promote skill development, creativity and meaningful social connections for adults with developmental disabilities.

The program includes structured activities and socialization opportunities across multiple locations throughout Queens, such as residential services that foster independence and community integration, as well as community-based programs that help individuals participate fully through employment support, recreational activities and social engagement.

According to the news release, the 70th anniversary celebration served as both a reflection on AABR’s rich history and a commitment to its future.

For more information about AABR and its programs, visit AABR.org.