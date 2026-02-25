New immersive arcade and social space set to open at Metropolitan Building in LIC

Retro Recess, an arcade and social space, will occupy 10,000 square feet of the Metropolitan Building, located at 44-01 11th St. in Long Island City.

Retro Recess, a new immersive arcade and social space, will be opening later this year in the newly renovated Metropolitan Building, located at 44-01 11th St. in Long Island City.

The setting of Retro Recess is inspired by basements, living rooms and neighborhood hangouts of the 1980s and 1990s. It will have more than 70 classic arcade games, a curated selection of rare and museum-quality machines, pinball, skeeball, console gaming, billiards and darts, as well as thoughtfully designed environments that are meant to feel personal, warm and lived-in.

The space, which celebrates the golden age of gaming, will occupy 10,000 square feet of the Metropolitan Building. Long Island City resident and vintage arcade collector Bill Kloos created and designed Retro Recess with the idea of it being a welcoming, multi-generational space that brings together nostalgia, play and the community.

“Retro Recess isn’t about flashing lights or endless rows of machines—it’s about recreating the joy of how games were experienced growing up,” Kloos said. “I wanted to build a place where parents can share something they loved with their kids, where neighbors can meet and where people can genuinely unplug and have fun together. The concept is intentionally community-driven and inclusive, reflecting the evolving demographic of Long Island City—a neighborhood with a growing population of families, creatives and longtime residents seeking more neighborhood-scale entertainment options. The design incorporates vintage furniture, wood paneling, retro décor and themed rooms that evoke childhood memories, alongside a casual food and full beverage program inspired by classic comfort staples.”

In addition to having a personal passion for preserving arcade history in a way that feels accessible and joyful, Kloos serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Cerberus’ Residential Opportunities platform and as a Senior Managing Director at the firm. He also brings professional rigor and deep operational experience to Retro Recess.

Kloos was represented in the negotiations for the space by Jason Chiu of Edge Realty Advisors.

This business is one of several new creative, experience-driven concepts launching at the Metropolitan Building following its $1.4 million redevelopment into a creative hub for neighborhood-oriented businesses and cultural destinations. The brokerage, design and construction management firm Igloo is leading the transformation and curation of the commercial spaces.

“Igloo specializes in working with founders and operators who are deeply connected to the neighborhoods they serve,” Igloo Co-Founder and Managing Director Adam Joly said. “Retro Recess is a great example of how a personal passion, when paired with the right space and support, can become a meaningful destination for the community. The Metropolitan Building is evolving into a collection of thoughtful, experience-driven concepts, and we’re excited to see that vision take shape.”

The Metropolitan Building’s transformation reflects a broader shift toward curated and neighborhood-sensitive commercial spaces which prioritize experience, authenticity and long-term value.

While Retro Recess is expected to open later in 2026, a precise date has not yet been provided. Additional details will be announced as work on the space progresses.