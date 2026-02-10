Excavation and piling work begins at site of upcoming mixed-use building in Flushing

Below-grade work has reached the excavation and piling stage for the construction of an 8-story mixed-use building at 133-45 39th Ave. in Flushing.

The site is currently being unearthed by an excavator, with a piling machine also present to prepare for laying the foundations of the new building. The foundations are expected to start taking shape in the coming months. The building is slated to be completed in December 2026.

A diagram of the building’s southern elevation shows a uniform glass curtain wall with metal ventilation grilles and spandrels between the levels. The ground level will feature a parking garage door and multiple doorways, most likely for retail tenants. At the top of the building will be a bulkhead next to a 40,000-gallon water tank.

The completed building will be 165 feet tall and span 33,359 square feet. It will feature 23,666 square feet of commercial space and 9,693 square feet of community facility space. Commercial leasing will be handled by the Barbie Li Real Estate Team.

The Flushing Main Street Long Island Rail Road station, as well as the Flushing Main Street subway station, which provides service for the 7 train, are within close proximity to the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q13, Q15, Q17, Q19, Q20, Q25, Q26, Q27, Q44+, Q50, Q61, Q63, Q65, Q66, Q90, n20G and n20X lines.

My Architect PC designed the building. It is being developed by Hang Dong Zhang, who bought the property for $13 million from Shang Shen Chen, Susan Showsan Lin, Henry Lo, Paul Lo and Robert Lo in 2024. A 1-story commercial building had previously occupied 133-45 39th Ave.