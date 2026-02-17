Suspect assaulted F train rider from on subway from Jackson Heights to Long Island City: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who attacked an F train rider as the subway made its way through Long Island City.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked an F train rider during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, Feb. 10, and remains at large.

Police say the 35-year-old male victim boarded a Manhattan-bound F train at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station at approximately 8:10 a.m. when a stranger approached him and began to argue with him as the train was heading toward the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City.

As the verbal dispute intensified, the unidentified man began to repeatedly punch and kick the victim in the face, causing swelling to his eye, police said. The perpetrator remained on the F train until it reached the Lexington Ave-53rd St. subway station, where he ran off in an unknown direction. EMS responded to the station and treated the victim at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the assailant and described him as having a light complexion with a dark beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes and a black knit ski cap.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Feb. 8, the 108th Precinct has reported 25 felony assaults so far in 2026, one more than the two dozen reported at the same point last year, an increase of 4.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are way up in the precinct, with ten reported so far this year, nine more than the one incident reported at the same point in 2025, an increase of 900%, according to CompStat.