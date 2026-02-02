FDNY battles two-alarm fire in multi-family building in Rockaway Beach

The FDNY fought a 2-alarm fire on the Jamaica Bay waterfront in Rockaway Beach that displaced at least one family, according to the Red Cross.

At least one family was displaced by a two-alarm fire in Rockaway Beach on Saturday night, according to the American Red Cross.

The FDNY received a call just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 regarding a fire at a multi-family dwelling on the Jamaica Bay waterfront at 89-16 Beach Channel Drive, near Beach 91st Street, and responding units found all three floors engulfed in fire. A second alarm was transmitted, bringing a total of 46 units and 141 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene with emergency vehicles parked along Beach Channel Drive from Bungalow Bar to Bay Breeze Park.

The fire was brought under control just before 7 p.m.,a ccording to the FDNY.

The American Red Cross registered one household with two adults and one child for emergency assistance, including temporary lodging and financial aid. Any residents displaced by this fire who did not connect with the Red Cross should call 877-REDCROSS and select option 1.

FDNY fire marshals will determine the case of the blaze.