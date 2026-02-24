FDNY rescues 14-year-old girl after she was impaled on fence in Elmhurst while playing with friends: NYPD

EMS and firefighters raced to a home in Elmhurst after the blizzard on Feb. 23 to rescue a girl who was impaled on a fence.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst were flagged down by children in front of 41-30 Judge St. just before 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 and found a 14-year-old girl from the neighborhood who had been playing with friends in the snow when she climbed the fence in front of the home. While climbing, she slipped and was punctured by a pointed tip on the metal fence, police said.

Firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the location between Baxter Avenue and Pettit Avenue and worked to free the youngster who had suffered a laceration behind her right knee, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

EMS rushed her to Elmhurst Hospital just a block away, where she was listed in stable condition.