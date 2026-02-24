Quantcast
Elmhurst
Police & Fire

FDNY rescues 14-year-old girl after she was impaled on fence in Elmhurst while playing with friends: NYPD

EMS and firefighters raced to a home in Elmhurst after the blizzard on Feb. 23 to rescue a girl who was impaled on a fence.
File photo by Ramy Mahmoud

After the blizzard wound down on Monday, first responders raced to an Elmhurst home to rescue a girl who was impaled on a wrought iron fence, according to the FDNY.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst were flagged down by children in front of 41-30 Judge St. just before 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 and found a 14-year-old girl from the neighborhood who had been playing with friends in the snow when she climbed the fence in front of the home. While climbing, she slipped and was punctured by a pointed tip on the metal fence, police said.

The girl was caught on the fence in front of a home at 41030 Judge St. and after she was rescued, she was transported to Elmhurst Hospital a block away.
The girl was caught on the fence in front of a home at 41030 Judge St. and after she was rescued, she was transported to Elmhurst Hospital a block away. Photo via Google Maps

Firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the location between Baxter Avenue and Pettit Avenue and worked to free the youngster who had suffered a laceration behind her right knee, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

EMS rushed her to Elmhurst Hospital just a block away, where she was listed in stable condition.

