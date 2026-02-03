Three firefighters hurt while battling two-alarm warehouse fire in Flushing: FDNY

Three firefighters were injured during a two alarm warehouse fire in Flushing on Feb. 3, according to the FDNY.

Three firefighters were injured battling a two-alarm warehouse fire in Flushing, in addition to frigid temperatures, with a bone-shaking wind chill dipping as low as 2 degrees below zero early Tuesday morning.

The FDNY received a call at 1:17 a.m. on Feb. 3 reporting a fire on the first floor of a two-story commercial warehouse at 131-43 41st Ave. a block west of College Point Boulevard. Arriving units signaled an all-hands response at 2:27 a.m., and a second alarm was transmitted 10 minutes later, bringing a total of 46 units and 141 firefighters and EMS personnel to the narrow block between Haight Street and Fuller Place.

Hazmat was requested due to the presence of unknown tanks at the warehouse. The fire was brought under control at 2:53 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Three firefighters were transported by EMS to area hospitals with minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

Fire marshals will determine the cause of the fire.